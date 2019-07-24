Venice girls volleyball tryouts
After losing 10 senior players from this past season, the Lady Indians will have several holes to fill on their roster.
Anyone interested in joining the team can attend tryouts at 8 a.m. at the TeePee on July 29.
Indians boys golf tryouts
Tryouts for the Venice High School boys golf team will be held July 29 and 30 and Aug. 1 and 2 at Capri Isles Golf Club, and on July 31 at Plantation Golf & Country Club. Tryouts begin each day at 3:30 p.m. and candidates for the team must attend all five days.
Tryouts are open to students entering grades nine-12 for the 2019-20 school year.
For further information, contact coach Brent Pinkerton at 941-223-5180 or bpinkerton@pinkertonpi.com.
Venice volleyball fan appreciation day
The Lady Indians and coach Brian Wheatley will be hosting their first-ever fan appreciation day on the morning of Aug. 3 from 7:30 — 10:15 in the TeePee.
The day begins with the volleyball players serving fans breakfast, followed by fans observing a short varsity practice. Fans are advised to bring athletic shoes, as a skills clinic will also be held with a player panel and Q & A with coach Wheatley. A T-shirt will be provided for all fans who attend.
This event is free to the public, with the only requirement being all those attending must be at least 35 years old, as the Indians want to cater to their older fans.
Venice area 2019 Dinger Derby
Scheduled for this Saturday, July 27 at noon at Foxworthy Campus at By-Pass Park in Venice, the second annual Dinger Derby will feature roughly 50-60 local athletes — including some of the 2019 state champion Indians baseball players — as they battle it out for the home run derby championship.
There will be cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners, along with free water and grilled hot dogs on hand for any fans who come by to watch the action.
Middle school girls basketball camp
Led by new Venice High varsity girls basketball coach Jeremy Martin and local youth basketball coach Ann Ross, all incoming fifth-eighth grade girls interested in playing basketball are welcome to attend this camp.
Held on six dates in July — the 8th, 12th, 15th, 19th, 22nd and 26th — at Venice Christian School (1200 Center Road, Venice), this camp is free of charge.
This twice-a-week camp held over three weeks will focus on training, fundamentals and skill-building. Players can be expected to work on ball-handling, shooting contests, team-building activities, other skill stations and live play.
To register for this camp, contact Venice girls basketball on one of its social media pages — VeniceGBball on Instagram and Twitter, Venice Girls Basketball on Facebook — or email the coaches at venicegbball@gmail.com.
Participants can sign up for the camp at any time, even if they have missed camp practices.
Gulf Coast League Braves at CoolToday Park
The Atlanta Braves rookie-level Minor League Baseball affiliate, the Gulf Coast League Braves will take on the Tampa Bay Rays affiliate, the Gulf Coast League Rays in the main stadium at CoolToday Park on the evening of Friday, July 26th at 6:05 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.
Parking and admission will be free of charge to the general public. Concessions will be available, and the Braves Team Store will be open for the duration of the game.
Summer Movie Nights at CoolToday Park
The next movie in the CoolToday Park summer movie series will be 42, the story of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier of Major League Baseball in the 1950s. The movie will be shown Thursday, July 25, at 6:30 p.m.
General admission will be $5, or free to Beach Club members.
#NoFilter concert at Tomahawk Tiki Bar
Featuring four singer/musicians, the band #NoFilter will be playing at the Tomahawk Tiki Bar of CoolToday Park on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.
General admission will be $5 or free for Beach Club members.
