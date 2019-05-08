Venice High football asking for Tide Pod donationsAnyone who plans on attending Friday evening’s Green & White spring football game is asked to donate Tide Pods laundry detergent in lieu of an entrance fee to the game. The laundry detergent will help the team keep their uniforms clean all season.
Collection barrels will be set up at the entrance to Powell-Davis Stadium for fans to drop off their donations.
Game time is 6 p.m.
Venice High looking for new girls basketball coachFollowing the resignation of former Lady Indians coach Joel Holloway, Venice High School has begun its search for a new coach to lead its varsity girls basketball team.
Candidates should have experience coaching high school basketball, and can email a letter of interest and a resume to athletic director Pete Dombroski at pete.dombroski@sarasotacountyschools.net.
Any interested parties must apply to Dombroski by today.
Venice Sail and Power Squadron offers boating courseAmerica’s Boating Course is being offered by the Venice Sail and Power Squadron, with two consecutive sessions on Saturday, May 18 and 25 from 8:30 a.m. — 1:00 p.m.
Fee for the course is $50 per student, with a discount for family members. The class will be held at the Waymire Training Center at Wellfield Park, 1450 Lucaya Ave. Venice, Fl.
Call 941-244-8331 for information, as registration is required. Subjects covered include: docking and undocking maneuvers, required and suggested equipment, rules of the road, Florida regulations, using a trailer including backing, PWC operation and handling emergency situations.
A state of Florida boating safety ID card will be issued at the successful completion of the course. This card is required for anyone born after Jan 1, 1988.
Indians summer baseballSummer baseball will begin for Venice High School’s incoming 9th and 10th graders on May 28 at 5 p.m.
All participants must have their athletic paperwork in to the Venice High School athletic department. For further information, contact coach Craig Faulkner at 941-716-0844.
Summer Movie Nights at CoolToday ParkThe second movie in CoolToday Parks’ Summer Movie Nights Series is the fan favorite, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982), and will be shown on Thursday, May 9.
Bring the whole family every second and fourth Thursday all summer long for the fun and nostalgia of a classic drive-in movie theater experience in the comfort of a modern venue featuring comfortable seating, a variety of concessions offerings, state-of-the-art sound system, and unobstructed views of the 80-foot x 40-foot high-definition video display.
$5 per ticket, available at the CoolToday Ticket Office.
