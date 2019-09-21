Fifth annual Jessica Costanzo Scholarship Golf Tournament
Honoring the memory of Venice High alumna Jessica Costanzo, who lost her life in a car crash, the fifth annual Jessica Costanzo Scholarship Golf Tournament will be hosted at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28 at Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club.
Costanzo was an involved Indian who played both volleyball and basketball for the school.
Since the event’s inception, 13 scholarships have been awarded to deserving Epiphany Cathedral School students and Venice High graduates who attended Webber International University. Costanzo was an alum of all three schools, and students who share Costanzo’s good character and dedication to living a life of purpose are selected each year to receive scholarships.
Registration for the golf tournament costs $100 per golfer, with golf, a continental breakfast and a buffet lunch provided. Space is limited, as the tournament typically sells out each year. Hole sponsorship is $100. Anyone interested in donating to the cause can call Mark Costanzo at 941-468-5673.
Venice football tickets for sale
The Boone Law Firm is selling reserved seats and all-sports passes for the upcoming Venice High School sports season.
The price for a season-long reserved football ticket is $48. All-sports passes are $60 for a single pass and $175 for a family pass. Those interested can call the Boone Law Firm at 941-488-6716, email admin1boone-law.com for details or stop by the firm at 1001 Avenida Del Circo, Venice.
Boys basketball open gym
The Venice boys basketball team will be hosting open gym sessions for interested players on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the old gym on campus.
These sessions are open to players in the ninth-12th grade at Venice who have an athletic packet completed and on file with the school.
Indians win quad match
The Venice boys golf team shot a 156 to win its quad match against Braden River (170), Lemon Bay (189) and North Port (208) Thursday afternoon.
Marcus Keck (37) and Julian Gauthier (39) both broke 40 to set the pace for the Indians. Jackson Adams (40) and David Del Purgatorio (40) were both close behind in the win.
