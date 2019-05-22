Indians summer baseballSummer baseball will begin for Venice High School’s incoming 9th and 10th graders on May 28 at 5 p.m.
All participants must have their athletic paperwork in to the Venice High School athletic department. For further information, contact coach Craig Faulkner at 941-716-0844.
Summer Movie Nights at CoolToday ParkThe third movie in CoolToday Parks’ Summer Movie Nights Series is the Incredibles 2 (2018), and will be shown on Thursday, May 23.
Bring the whole family every second and fourth Thursday all summer long for the fun and nostalgia of a classic drive-in movie theater experience in the comfort of a modern venue featuring comfortable seating, a variety of concessions offerings, state-of-the-art sound system, and unobstructed views of the 80-foot x 40-foot high-definition video display.
$5 per ticket, available at the CoolToday Ticket Office.
Venice Symphony Patriotic Pops Concert & Fireworks at CoolToday Park
Led by director Troy Quinn, featuring more than 70 musicians performing American standards and new arrangements by great American composers, followed by a fireworks display to close out the night.
Show begins at 7:30 p.m. on May 25, gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are priced from $15 to $75. Students 17-and-under can purchase $10 tickets in designated sections.
