Venice baseball to host Veterans NightThe Venice Indians baseball team will host its annual Veterans Night at the Venice Baseball Field on Monday, April 8. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free for all veterans and their spouses.
The event first began to honor the memory of Col. Jack Dundas, who passed away in November 2011. Dundas was a war hero who earned seven Purple Hearts after being wounded three times at the Battle of the Bulge, twice in Korea and twice in Vietnam. Dundas was also a Venice baseball super-fan, who came to every Indians practice and game since 1967.
The year that Dundas died, the Indians won the 2012 state championship and held the first-ever Veterans Night, honoring Dundas and all of the other veterans who have served.
Every year since Dundas’ passing, the Venice baseball team has had an eagle circle the baseball field at the beginning of each baseball season — something that several members of the team think isn’t a coincidence.
Boating courses by the Venice Sail and Power SquadronAmerica’s Boating Course is being offered on Saturday, April 27, from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Fee for the course is $50 per student with a discount for family members. The class will be held by the Venice Sail and Power Squadron at the Waymire Training Center in Wellfield Park, 1450 Lucaya Ave., Venice.
Call 941-244-8331 for information, as registration is required by April 22.
Subjects covered include docking and undocking maneuvers; required and suggested equipment; rules of the road; Florida regulations; using a trailer, including backing, personal watercraft operation; and handling emergencies.
A state of Florida boating safety ID card will be issued at the successful completion of the course. This card is required for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1988.
