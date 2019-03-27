Venice boys volleyball beats Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate The Indians boys volleyball team got back in the win column in its first game back from spring break, beating Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate with a three-game sweep (25-6, 25-8, 25-17) on Tuesday.
The win stopped a two-match losing skid for Venice and improved its record to 9-2 overall and 5-2 in the district.
Venice boys tennis beats Lemon BayThe Indians boys tennis team improved to 10-1 this year with a win against Lemon Bay on Tuesday afternoon, beating the Manta Rays, 6-1, at the Englewood Tennis Club.
Venice won every singles match, with its only lost point coming in No. 2 doubles play. Venice will be back in action with a match at Bishop Verot on Thursday.
Singles
#1 Ben Zipay (V) def. Enrique Subero...6-0, 6-1
#2 Ryan Rajakar (V) def. Noah Pirro...6-0, 6-0
#3 Alex Dina (V) def. Joshua Hutcherson...6-0, 6-0
#4 Stephen Ryan (V) def. Matthew Hutcherson...6-2, 6-1
#5 Troy Bankemper (V) def. Cameron Hinkle...6-2, 6-1
Doubles
#1 Jaden Wiesinger/Ryan Sherwood (V) def. Subero/Pirro...8-4
#2 J. Hutcherson/M. Hutcherson (LB) def. Mason Lai/Cooper Whisnant...8-6
Venice Regional offering free physicals on April 4Venice Regional Bayfront Health is set to host the 36th annual athletic screening for high school students participating athletic programs during the upcoming 2019-20 school year.
The one-day screening will take place April 4, with incoming freshmen to arrive at 5:30 p.m., incoming sophomores to arrive at 6 p.m., incoming juniors to arrive at 6:30 p.m. and incoming seniors to arrive at 7 p.m.
Athletic forms, which must be completed prior to the screening, are available in the Venice High Athletic Office from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or may be printed off the VHS website under the “Athletics and Schedules” tab.
Students who are unable to attend this screening must get a comprehensive exam by a personal physician before participating in athletics next school year.
Venice baseball to host Veterans NightThe Venice Indians baseball team will host its annual Veterans Night at the Venice Baseball Field on Monday, April 8. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free for all veterans and their spouses.
Boating courses by the Venice Sail and Power SquadronAmerica’s Boating Course is being offered in two consecutive four-hour sessions on Saturday, March 23 and 30, from 8:30 am to 1 p.m.
Fee for the course is $50 per student with a discount for family members. The class will be held by the Venice Sail and Power Squadron at the Waymire Training Center in Wellfield Park, 1450 Lucaya Ave., Venice.
Call 941-244-8331 for information, as registration is required.
Subjects covered include docking and undocking maneuvers; required and suggested equipment; rules of the road; Florida regulations; using a trailer, including backing, personal watercraft operation; and handling emergencies.
A state of Florida boating safety ID card will be issued at the successful completion of the course. This card is required for anyone born after Jan 1, 1988.
YMCA T-ball
In T-ball, all players play the entire game and bat every inning. Uniform shirt and MLB hat will be provided. Boys and girls ages 4-5 by Jan. 1, 2019, are allowed to participate.
There will be a skills test for all players at the YMCA fields on Saturday, March 23, at 9 a.m. Sign-ups for T-ball also run until March 23, and practices and games will be held at the same time and place as coach-pitch baseball.
YMCA coach-pitch baseball
In coach-pitch baseball, all players play the entire game and play a different position each inning. Uniform shirt and MLB hat will be provided.
Boys and girls ages 6, 7 and 8 by Jan. 1, 2019, are eligible to play. There will be a skills test for all interested players at the YMCA fields on Saturday, March 23, at noon.
Sign-ups run until March 23, with practices beginning the week of March 25. Games will take place on Saturday mornings from April 6 to May 25 at the Venice SKY YMCA Baseball Complex.
YMCA youth soccer league
The Venice YMCA and the Venice Area Youth Soccer Association (VAYSA) have again combined to form a recreational soccer program.
There will be co-ed divisions for ages 4-13, teaching children the fundamentals of soccer. A uniform jersey will be provided.
Sign-ups take place until March 10. Practices begin the week of March 11 and games take place on Saturdays from March 30 to May 11 at the Garbrandt Soccer Complex.
YMCA girls volleyball
The Venice YMCA continues its girls volleyball program this year. There will be two divisions — third-fifth grades (5:30-6:30 p.m.) and sixth-eighth grades (6:30-7:30 p.m.). Practices will be held on Tuesdays and games will be played on Thursdays, teaching your child the fundamentals of volleyball. Uniform T-shirt will be provided.
The teaching instructor will be Alyssa Noltner, a four-year starter at Cambridge High School in Cambridge, Wisconsin. Noltner earned a volleyball scholarship to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, was once a River City Club Volleyball player in Watertown, Wisconsin, and has also served as an assistant volleyball instructor for three seasons at the Venice YMCA.
Sign-ups take place until March 31. Practices begin on April 2, and games will take place from April 18 to May 23 at the Venice YMCA Gym.
