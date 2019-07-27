Venice area Dinger Derby
Scheduled for today at noon at Foxworthy Campus at By-Pass Park in Venice, the second annual Dinger Derby will feature roughly 50-60 local athletes — including some of the 2019 state champion Indians baseball players — as they battle it out for the home run derby championship.
There will be cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners, along with free water and grilled hot dogs.
Girls volleyball tryouts
After losing 10 senior players from this past season, the Lady Indians will have several holes to fill on their roster.
Anyone interested in joining the team can attend tryouts at 8 a.m. at the TeePee on Monday.
Boys golf tryouts
Tryouts for the Venice High School boys golf team will be held July 29 and 30 and Aug. 1 and 2 at Capri Isles Golf Club, and on July 31 at Plantation Golf & Country Club. Tryouts begin each day at 3:30 p.m. and candidates for the team must attend all five days.
Tryouts are open to students entering grades nine-12 for the 2019-20 school year.
For further information, contact coach Brent Pinkerton at 941-223-5180 or bpinkerton@pinkertonpi.com.
Venice football tickets for sale
The Boone Law Firm is selling reserved seats and all-sports passes for the upcoming Venice High School sports season.
The price for a season-long reserved football ticket is $48. All-sports passes are $60 for a single pass, and $175 for a family pass. Those interested can call the Boone Law Firm at 941-488-6716, email admin1boone-law.com for details or stop by the firm at 1001 Avenida Del Circo, Venice, Florida 34285.
Venice volleyball fan appreciation day
The Lady Indians and coach Brian Wheatley will be hosting their first-ever fan appreciation day on the morning of Aug. 3 from 7:30 - 10:15 in the TeePee.
The day begins with the volleyball players serving fans breakfast, followed by fans observing a short varsity practice. Fans are advised to bring athletic shoes, as a skills clinic will also be held with a player panel and Q & A with coach Wheatley. A T-shirt will be provided for all fans who attend.
This event is free to the public, with the only requirement being all those attending must be at least 35 years old, as the Indians want to cater to their older fans.
Fifth annual Jessica Costanzo Scholarship Golf Tournament
Honoring the memory of Venice High alumna Jessica Costanzo, who lost her life in a car accident, the fifth annual Jessica Costanzo Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held at Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. Costanzo was an involved Indian who played both volleyball and basketball for the school.
Since the event’s inception four years ago, 13 scholarships have been awarded to deserving Epiphany Cathedral School students and Venice High graduates who attended Webber International University. Costanzo was an alum of all three schools, and students who share Costanzo’s good character and dedication to living a life of purpose are selected each year to receive scholarships.
Registration for the golf tournament costs $100 per golfer, and golf a continental breakfast and a buffet lunch are provided. Space is limited, as the tournament typically sells out each year. Hole sponsorship is $100, and anyone interested in donating to the cause can call Mark Costanzo at 941-468-5673.
#NoFilter concert at Tomahawk Tiki Bar
Featuring four singer/musicians, the band #NoFilter will be playing at the Tomahawk Tiki Bar of CoolToday Park on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.
General admission will be $5 or free for Beach Club members.
