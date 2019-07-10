Middle school girls basketball camp
Coached by new Venice High varsity girls basketball coach Jeremy Martin and local youth basketball coach Ann Ross, all incoming 5th — 8th grade girls interested in playing basketball are welcome to attend this camp.
Held on six dates in July — the 8th, 12th, 15th, 19th, 22nd and 26th — at Venice Christian School (1200 Center Road, Venice), this camp is free of charge.
This twice-a-week camp held over three weeks will focus on training, fundamentals and skill building in the game of basketball. Players can be expected to work on ball-handling, shooting contests, team building activities, other skill stations and live play.
To register for this camp, contact Venice girls basketball on one of its social media pages — VeniceGBball on Instagram and Twitter, Venice Girls Basketball on Facebook — or email the coaches at venicegbball@gmail.com.
Participants can sign up for the camp at any time, even if they have missed camp practices.
Soccer training with Yazmin Velez
Former Venice and FGCU girls soccer player Yazmin Velez is hosting a series of Saturday soccer lessons for kids looking to learn about the game. Running each Saturday through July 20 from 8:30 — 9:30 a.m., Velez will focus on teaching rhythm and touch with the ball, as well as other key soccer skills.
This past season, Velez helped coach the Lady Indians varsity soccer team to an undefeated regular season and an appearance in the Regional Championship.
The courses will take place at 1251 Pinebrook Road in Venice and costs $80 for the four sessions.
To sign up, visit venicesoccer.org.
How to become a ref
If you read the column by Jeffrey Leaf about the joys of referring and were inspired, all you have to do is contact the Gulf Coast Basketball Officials Association at ac@gcboa.org.
Those applying don’t need to have experience.
Gulf Coast League Braves season has begun
The Atlanta Braves rookie-level Minor League Baseball affiliate, the GCL Braves, began their season (which runs through August 31) in late June. Home games will be played on fields two and three behind the stadium at noon.
Parking and admission will be free of charge to the general public. Concessions will be available Monday through Friday.
