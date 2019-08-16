Venice football tickets for sale
The Boone Law Firm is selling reserved seats and all-sports passes for the upcoming Venice High School sports season.
The price for a season-long reserved football ticket is $48. All-sports passes are $60 for a single pass, and $175 for a family pass. Those interested can call the Boone Law Firm at 941-488-6716, email admin1boone-law.com for details or stop by the firm at 1001 Avenida Del Circo, Venice, Florida 34285.
Student athletic passes for sale
The Venice High Athletic Department will be selling Student Athletic Passes for the 2019-2020 athletic season. Passes cost $50 and allow students to attend any regular season athletic event for the entire year, excluding all playoff games. Passes will be sold on Fri., Aug. 23 in the south gym lobby from 6-7:30 p.m. before the opening season football game against IMG.
For further information, contact the Venice High Athletic Office at 941-488-6726.
Venice boys golf invitational on Monday
The Venice High boys golf team will be hosting the second annual John Ryan Invitational at Capri Isles at 8:30 a.m. on Monday. 14 teams from around the state will be competing in the invitational, which is open to the public. Sponsored by the Venice Nokomis Rotary, Off the Wagon, Youth Opportunities Inc. and many other local supporters, this event serves to honor the memory of local sports fan and advocate of youth sports, John Ryan.
Fifth annual Jessica Costanzo Scholarship Golf Tournament
Honoring the memory of Venice High alumna Jessica Costanzo, who lost her life in a car accident, the fifth annual Jessica Costanzo Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held at Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. Costanzo was an involved Indian who played both volleyball and basketball for the school.
Since the event’s inception four years ago, 13 scholarships have been awarded to deserving Epiphany Cathedral School students and Venice High graduates who attended Webber International University. Costanzo was an alum of all three schools, and students who share Costanzo’s good character and dedication to living a life of purpose are selected each year to receive scholarships.
Registration for the golf tournament costs $100 per golfer, and golf a continental breakfast and a buffet lunch are provided. Space is limited, as the tournament typically sells out each year. Hole sponsorship is $100, and anyone interested in donating to the cause can call Mark Costanzo at 941-468-5673.
West Villages Coffee and Cars
Check out classic cars on display and share a cup of coffee with neighbors at this event for people of all ages from 8-11 a.m. today. Held in the red parking lot, this event is free to the public.
CoolToday Park First Sunrise Yard Sale
Yard sale items and beverages will be on sale while live music plays for this event on Sat., Sept. 28 from 7 a.m. — 2 p.m.
The Tiki Bar opens at 11 a.m. and admission is $5 per car.
Vendor applications are on sale at the CoolToday Box Office — $40 for an 18-foot x 18-foot spot. Vendors may sell anything in their space, excluding food, drinks, or weapons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.