Venice baseball team drops game to Providence School
Playing in its first game in the Tournament of Champions in Jacksonville, the Venice baseball team lost, 6-2, to Providence School as the Indians offense struggled again on Friday.
Batting leadoff for the first time this season, catcher Mac Guscette went 2-for-2 with a walk, a run and an RBI. Batting second instead of leadoff, Michael Robertson also had a strong day at the plate, going 2-for-3 in the loss.
However, no other Indians could register a base hit. Though Venice (4-2, 1-0) took a 1-0 lead when Clay Callan scored on a wild pitch in the first inning, that would be the last time the Indians would lead.
The Indians will have a chance to rebound today as they play a doubleheader in beginning with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High at 11:30 a.m. and Trinity Christian at 5 p.m.
Lady Indians split doubleheader in Jupiter
The Venice softball team took advantage of Spring Break to travel to Jupiter to face some different competition.
In Game 1, the Lady Indians (5-4, 1-1) lost, 5-0, to Jupiter despite freshman pitcher Michaela Hartman pitching a three-hitter with 5 unearned runs on Friday.
Venice had hits by Antonia “Peanut” Rosa, Kayleigh Roper and Becka Mellor.
Game 2 was a different story for Venice as beat Olympic Heights, 9-3.
Venice player Madison Johnson pitched in her first varsity game of her career and gave up one run through four innings while earning the win.
Venice scattered 13 hits in the win and will play again today against Park Vista and Royal Palm Beach.
Venice boys tennis beats Southeast, girls team falls
The Indians boys tennis team moved to 9-1 with a clean 7-0 sweep of Southeast on Wednesday. Along with winning all seven matches, Venice only had one tightly contested finish — with the doubles tandem of Stephen Ryan and Mason Lai holding off Aidan Little and Akasha Boggavarapu of Southeast, 8-6.
Boys Results
Singles
#1 Ben Zipay (V) def. Aiden Little...6-0, 6-3
#2 Stephen Ryan (V) def. Akasha Boggavarapu...8-1
#3 Mason Lai (V) def. Guerre Grau...8-1
#4 Troy Bankemper (V) def. John Poulton...8-0
#5 Louie Ferreira (V) def. David Iten...8-2
Doubles
#1 Ryan/Lai (V) def. Little/Boggavarapu...8-6
#2 Bankemper/Cooper Whisnant (V) def. Grau/Poulton...8-0
The girls team dropped to 7-2 as they lost against the Lady Seminoles, 5-2 on Wednesday. Jia Johnson was the lone Lady Indian to win her singles match, which made it impossible for Venice to come back. Despite the loss, three of the singles matches went to a third set tiebreaker and the doubles match loss was by just two games.
Girls Results
Singles
#1 Jia Johnson (V) def. Anastasia Pestereva...4-6, 7-5, 10-4
#2 Jewel Henderson (S) def. Nikki Kulcsar...7-6 (7-5), 6-1
#3 Nancy Henderson (S) def. Laura Kulcsar...2-6, 6-1, 10-2
#4 Valeria Rodriguez (S) def. Alexa Moghina...6-0, 6-2
#5 Madeline Henderson (S) def. Gracie Leonard...6-4, 6-4
Doubles
#1 Pestereva/J. Henderson (S) def. Johnson/L. Kulcsar...9-7
#2 N. Kulcsar/Katelyn Houston (V) def. N. Henderson/Rodriguez...8-5
