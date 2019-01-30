Venice High football team hosting parents meeting
For those parents whose children are interested in playing football for Venice High, there will be a parents’ meeting held at the TeePee on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.
The Indians coaching staff will lay out the basics of the upcoming spring and fall seasons, and any current Venice student with a physical on file with the school is eligible.
New this year, current 8th graders who intend to play football at Venice next season are also invited to attend the meeting with parents.
If interested, eligible 8th graders will be permitted to join the team for spring practices — allowing future Indians to get acclimated to the team before the season arrives.
YMCA coach-pitch baseball
All players will play the entire game and play a different position each inning. Uniform shirt and MLB hat will be provided.
Boys and girls, ages 6, 7 and 8, by January 1, 2019 are eligible to play. There will be a skills test for all interested players at the YMCA fields on Saturday, March 23 at Noon.
Sign-ups run from now until March 23, with practices beginning the week of March 25. Games will take place on Saturday mornings from April 6-May 25 and will be held at the Venice SKY YMCA Baseball Complex.
YMCA T-ball
All players will play entire game and will bat every inning. Uniform shirt and MLB hat will be provided. Boys and girls, ages 4-5, by January 1, 2019 are allowed to participate.
There will be a skills test for all players at the YMCA fields on Saturday, March 23 at 9 a.m. Sign-ups for T-ball also run from now until March 23, and practices and games will be held at the same time and place as Coach-pitch baseball.
YMCA youth soccer league
The Venice YMCA and the Venice Area Youth Soccer Association (VAYSA) have again combined to form a recreational soccer program.
There will be co-ed divisions from ages 4-13, teaching children the fundamentals of soccer. A uniform jersey will be provided.
Sign-ups will take place from now until March 10. Practices will begin the week of March 11 and games will take place on Saturdays from March 30-May 11 at the Garbrandt Soccer Complex.
YMCA girls volleyball
The Venice YMCA continues its girls volleyball program this year. There will be two divisions — grades 3-5 (5:30-6:30pm) and grades 6-8 (6:30-7:30pm). Practices will be held on Tuesdays and
games will be played on Thursdays, teaching your child the fundamentals of volleyball. Uniform T-shirt will be provided.
The teaching instructor will be Alyssa Noltner, a 4-year starter at Cambridge High School in Cambridge, Wisconsin. Noltner earned a volleyball scholarship to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, was once a River City Club Volleyball player in Watertown, Wisconsin and has also served as an assistant volleyball instructor for three seasons at the Venice YMCA.
Sign-ups will be taking place from now until March 31. Practices will begin on April 2, and games will take place from April 18 — May 23 at the Venice YMCA Gym.
