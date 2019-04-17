Boys track and field wins first district titleThe Venice boys track and field team won its first-ever district title on Tuesday at the District 3A-10 meet at Clearwater High School while the girls team finished in second.
In total, the boys team finished with 126.5 points, leading the rest of the field by 16 points. The girls team ended up with 140.5 points — 37.5 points ahead of third place, but 14.5 points behind East Lake.
Individual winners
Sena Szczepaniuk — Girls High Jump of 1.47 meters
Michael Trapani — Boys Long Jump of 6.38 meters
Michael Trapani — Boys Triple Jump of 13.26 meters
Aja Jones — Girls Shot Put of 10.85 meters
Juliana Courville — Girls 400 meters with a time of 1:00.10
Relay Winners
Girls 4x400 meter relay — Hannah Robertson, Mason Schilling, Rachel Rose, Ashley Ayette won with a time of 4:18.02.
Girls 4x800 meter relay — Hannah Robertson, Mason Schilling, Gabby LaRock, Juliana Courville won with a time of 10:01.83.
Boys volleyball eliminated in district semis In their first time eligible for the playoffs, the Indians boys volleyball team played Celebration High in the district tournament semifinals on Tuesday night.
Venice (16-6, 8-3) lost in four sets (25-20, 21-25, 22-25, 18-25), ending its season.
Despite the loss, coach Brian Wheatley said this season was a big step forward for the boys volleyball program at Venice High.
“We had a great year,” he said. “We really made some great progress in our second year. We lost to a team that’s 22-2 and has a great chance to win state championship. After the match, they charged the court and had a lot of people there.
“It showed a lot of respect because they knew Venice was coming. It was an intense match and we just didn’t have a couple of points go our way.”
Softball wins close one over Manatee With the Indians down, 3-2, at Manatee with two outs in the top of the 7th, Bri O’Connell came to the plate in her first varsity game of the season and jumped on the first pitch for a double.
She was followed by Kayleigh Roper and Bri Weimer, who both singled to give Venice the lead.
Pitcher Haley Adrian shut down the Hurricanes in the 7th to secure the win.
Boating courses by the Venice Sail and Power Squadron
America’s Boating Course is being offered on Saturday, April 27, from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Fee for the course is $50 per student with a discount for family members. The class will be held by the Venice Sail and Power Squadron at the Waymire Training Center in Wellfield Park, 1450 Lucaya Ave., Venice.
Call 941-244-8331 for information, as registration is required by April 22.
Subjects covered include docking and undocking maneuvers; required and suggested equipment; rules of the road; Florida regulations; using a trailer, including backing, personal watercraft operation; and handling emergencies.
A state of Florida boating safety ID card will be issued at the successful completion of the course. This card is required for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1988.
