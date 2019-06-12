Summer Movie Nights at CoolToday Park

The third movie in CoolToday Parks’ Summer Movie Nights Series is The Little Mermaid (1989), and will be shown on Thursday, June 13.

Bring the whole family every second and fourth Thursday all summer long for the fun and nostalgia of a classic drive-in movie theater experience in the comfort of a modern venue featuring comfortable seating, a variety of concessions offerings, state-of-the-art sound system, and unobstructed views of the 80-foot x 40-foot high-definition video display.

$5 per ticket, available at the CoolToday Ticket Office.

West Villages Coffee and Cars at CoolToday Park

Come check out classic cars on display and share a cup of coffee with neighbors at this event for all ages on Saturday, June 15 from 8 — 11 a.m.

Held in the red (main) parking lot, this event is free to the public.

