Summer Movie Nights at CoolToday Park
The third movie in CoolToday Parks’ Summer Movie Nights Series is The Little Mermaid (1989), and will be shown on Thursday, June 13.
Bring the whole family every second and fourth Thursday all summer long for the fun and nostalgia of a classic drive-in movie theater experience in the comfort of a modern venue featuring comfortable seating, a variety of concessions offerings, state-of-the-art sound system, and unobstructed views of the 80-foot x 40-foot high-definition video display.
$5 per ticket, available at the CoolToday Ticket Office.
West Villages Coffee and Cars at CoolToday Park
Come check out classic cars on display and share a cup of coffee with neighbors at this event for all ages on Saturday, June 15 from 8 — 11 a.m.
Held in the red (main) parking lot, this event is free to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.