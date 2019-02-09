Venice High football team hosting parents meeting
There will be a meeting for parents of children who are interested in playing football for Venice High, at the TeePee on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.
The Indians coaching staff will lay out the basics of the upcoming spring and fall seasons. Any current Venice student with a physical on file with the school is eligible.
New this year, current eighth-graders who intend to play football at Venice next season are also invited to attend the meeting with their parents.
Eligible eighth graders will be permitted to join the team for spring practices, allowing future Indians to get acclimated to the team before the season arrives.
Second annual West Villages Invitational
The West Villages Golf Invitational, presented by the Atlanta Braves Spring Training Facility, will take place Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Sarasota National Golf Club.
The invitational benefits Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County. The event is $700 per foursome or $175 per individual golfer, with a shotgun start at noon.
Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third best foursomes, and for the longest drive and closest to the pin for men and women.
Those interested in registering for this event can do so at https://birdeasepro.com/event/register/10367/.
YMCA T-ball
In T-ball, all players play entire the game and bat every inning. Uniform shirt and MLB hat will be provided. Boys and girls ages 4-5 by Jan. 1, 2019, are allowed to participate.
There will be a skills test for all players at the YMCA fields on Saturday, March 23, at 9 a.m. Sign-ups for T-ball also run until March 23, and practices and games will be held at the same time and place as coach-pitch baseball.
YMCA coach-pitch baseball
In coach-pitch baseball, all players play the entire game and play a different position each inning. Uniform shirt and MLB hat will be provided.
Boys and girls ages 6, 7 and 8 by Jan. 1, 2019, are eligible to play. There will be a skills test for all interested players at the YMCA fields on Saturday, March 23, at noon.
Sign-ups run until March 23, with practices beginning the week of March 25. Games will take place on Saturday mornings from April 6 to May 25 at the Venice SKY YMCA Baseball Complex.
YMCA youth soccer league
The Venice YMCA and the Venice Area Youth Soccer Association (VAYSA) have again combined to form a recreational soccer program.
There will be co-ed divisions for ages 4-13, teaching children the fundamentals of soccer. A uniform jersey will be provided.
Sign-ups take place until March 10. Practices begin the week of March 11 and games take place on Saturdays from March 30 to May 11 at the Garbrandt Soccer Complex.
YMCA girls volleyball
The Venice YMCA continues its girls volleyball program this year. There will be two divisions — grades three-five (5:30-6:30 p.m.) and grades six-eight (6:30-7:30 p.m.). Practices will be held on Tuesdays and games will be played on Thursdays, teaching your child the fundamentals of volleyball. Uniform T-shirt will be provided.
The teaching instructor will be Alyssa Noltner, a four-year starter at Cambridge High School in Cambridge, Wisconsin. Noltner earned a volleyball scholarship to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, was once a River City Club Volleyball player in Watertown, Wisconsin, and has also served as an assistant volleyball instructor for three seasons at the Venice YMCA.
Sign-ups take place until March 31. Practices begin on April 2, and games will take place from April 18 to May 23 at the Venice YMCA Gym.
