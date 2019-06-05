Venice Football golf scramble benefit
This year's Venice High School Football Golf Tournament is scheduled to be held at the Waterford Golf Club on Saturday, June 8.
Teams of four will go off in shotgun starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The cost to play is $90 per person, or $360 per foursome. This event is sponsored by Bill Buck Chevrolet and Trader Barrel Co., with more opportunities for sponsorship available.
All proceeds for this event will go toward funding the Venice High football team for the 2019 season.
To sign up, visit www.veniceindianfootball.org/shop.
Summer Movie Nights at CoolToday Park
The third movie in CoolToday Parks’ Summer Movie Nights Series is The Little Mermaid (1989), and will be shown on Thursday, June 13.
Bring the whole family every second and fourth Thursday all summer long for the fun and nostalgia of a classic drive-in movie theater experience in the comfort of a modern venue featuring comfortable seating, a variety of concessions offerings, state-of-the-art sound system, and unobstructed views of the 80-foot x 40-foot high-definition video display.
$5 per ticket, available at the CoolToday Ticket Office.
VHS water polo summer camp
The Venice High water polo team is looking to build off the success of a second year that saw the Indians make the district final, and will host a summer camp at the school’s pool.
The camp, which takes place from June 10 — July 25, is open to all interested athletes entering grades 9-12 who have a physical completed and on record with the school.
Camp workouts will be held on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 — 10:30 a.m.
Cost for the camp is $150 in cash or check or $155 through PayPal. You can sign up for this camp at vhswaterpolo.com.
