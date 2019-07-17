Venice girls volleyball tryouts
After losing 10 senior players from this past season, the Lady Indians will have several holes to fill on their roster.
Anyone interested in joining the team can attend tryouts at 8 a.m. at the TeePee on July 29.
Indians boys golf tryouts
Tryouts for the Venice High School boys golf team will be held July 29 and 30 and Aug. 1 and 2 at Capri Isles Golf Club, and on July 31 at Plantation Golf & Country Club. Tryouts begin each day at 3:30 p.m. and candidates for the team must attend all five days.
Tryouts are open to students entering grades nine-12 for the 2019-20 school year.
For further information, contact coach Brent Pinkerton at 941-223-5180 or bpinkerton@pinkertonpi.com.
Middle school girls basketball camp
Led by new Venice High varsity girls basketball coach Jeremy Martin and local youth basketball coach Ann Ross, all incoming fifth-eighth grade girls interested in playing basketball are welcome to attend this camp.
Held on six dates in July — the 8th, 12th, 15th, 19th, 22nd and 26th — at Venice Christian School (1200 Center Road, Venice), this camp is free of charge.
This twice-a-week camp held over three weeks will focus on training, fundamentals and skill-building. Players can be expected to work on ball-handling, shooting contests, team-building activities, other skill stations and live play.
To register for this camp, contact Venice girls basketball on one of its social media pages — VeniceGBball on Instagram and Twitter, Venice Girls Basketball on Facebook — or email the coaches at venicegbball@gmail.com.
Participants can sign up for the camp at any time, even if they have missed camp practices.
Soccer training with Yazmin Velez
Former Venice and FGCU girls soccer player Yazmin Velez has been hosting a series of Saturday soccer lessons for kids looking to learn about the game. One more session remains, on Saturday, July 20 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., as Velez will focus on teaching rhythm and touch with the ball, as well as other key soccer skills.
This past season Velez helped coach the Lady Indians varsity soccer team to an undefeated regular season and an appearance in the Regional Championship.
The course takes place at 1251 Pinebrook Road in Venice and cost $80 for the four sessions.
To sign up, visit venicesoccer.org.
Girls baseball camp
This baseball camp, held from Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21, is to celebrate the newly created American Girls Baseball (AGB) organization, an affiliation of the legendary All American Girls Professional Baseball League Players Association.
For more information, contact Sue Zipay (phone: 941-475-4489, email: suezip2@verizon.net).
Gulf Coast League Braves at CoolToday Park
The Atlanta Braves rookie-level Minor League Baseball affiliate, the Gulf Coast League Braves will take on the Tampa Bay Rays affiliate, the Gulf Coast League Rays in the main stadium at CoolToday Park on the evening of Friday, July 26th at 6:05 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.
Parking and admission will be free of charge to the general public. Concessions will be available, and the Braves Team Store will be open for the duration of the game.
West Villages Coffee and Cars
Check out classic cars on display and share a cup of coffee with neighbors at this event for all ages on Saturday, July 20 from 8 — 11 a.m. Held in the red (main) parking lot of CoolToday Park, this event is free to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.