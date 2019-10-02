Indians come in fourth at Outback Invitational
The Venice boys golf team placed fourth out of nine teams at the Outback Invitational at East Lake Woodlands Country Club in Oldsmar on Monday.
Cardinal Mooney won the tournament with a team score of +15, with the Indians posting a +52 for the event.
Tristen Evans led Venice with a +7 on the day. Ben Snyder (+12), Julian Gauthier (+16) and Marcus Keck (+17) rounded out the scoring for the Indians.
The team will be back in action on Thursday afternoon as they play against North Port.
Boys basketball
open gym
The Venice boys basketball team will be hosting open gym sessions for interested players on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the old gym on campus.
These sessions are open to players in the ninth-12th grade at Venice who have an athletic packet completed and on file with the school.
Venice football tickets for saleThe Boone Law Firm is selling reserved seats and all-sports passes for the upcoming Venice High School sports season.
The price for a season-long reserved football ticket is $48. All-sports passes are $60 for a single pass and $175 for a family pass. Those interested can call the Boone Law Firm at 941-488-6716, email admin1boone-law.com for details or stop by the firm at 1001 Avenida Del Circo, Venice.
