Venice Regional Medical Center offering free physicals on April 4
Venice Regional Medical Center is set to host the 36th annual athletic screening for high school students participating athletic programs during the upcoming 2019-2020 school year.
The one-day screening will take place on April 4, with incoming freshmen expected to arrive at 5:30 p.m., incoming sophomores to arrive at 6 p.m., incoming juniors to arrive at 6:30 p.m. and incoming seniors to arrive at 7 p.m.
Athletic forms, which must be completed prior to the screening, are available to be picked up from the Venice High Athletic Office from 7 a.m. — 3 p.m. on Monday through Friday, or may be printed off the VHS website under the “Athletics and Schedules” tab. If students are unable to attend this screening, a comprehensive exam by a personal physician must be completed before participating in athletics next school year.
Indians ready for IMG National ClassicFresh off the Tour of Champions and some other games on the east coast of Florida, the Venice baseball team will take part in another tournament of elite teams next week at IMG Academy in Bradenton.
Venice will begin the tournament on Tuesday, March 26 with a game against Hinsdale Central High School of Illinois at 4 p.m., and will continue playing through Friday depending on how many games they can win.
Venice baseball to host Veterans Night The Venice Indians baseball team will host its annual Veterans Night at the Venice Baseball Field on Monday, April 8. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and admission is free for all veterans and their spouses.
Boating courses by the Venice Sail and Power SquadronAmerica’s Boating Course is being offered with two consecutive four-hour sessions on Saturday March 23 and 30th from 8:30 am — 1:00 pm.
Fee for the course is $50 per student with a discount for family members. The class will be held by the Venice Sail and Power Squadron at the Waymire Training Center in Wellfield Park, 1450 Lucaya Ave. Venice, Fl.
Call 941-244-8331 for information, as registration is required.
Subjects covered include docking and undocking maneuvers, required and suggested equipment, rules of the road, Florida regulations, using a trailer including backing, PWC operation and handling emergency situations.
A State of Florida boating safety ID card will be issued at the successful completion of the course. This card is required for anyone born after Jan 1, 1988.
YMCA T-ball
In T-ball, all players play the entire game and bat every inning. Uniform shirt and MLB hat will be provided. Boys and girls ages 4-5 by Jan. 1, 2019, are allowed to participate.
There will be a skills test for all players at the YMCA fields on Saturday, March 23, at 9 a.m. Sign-ups for T-ball also run until March 23, and practices and games will be held at the same time and place as coach-pitch baseball.
YMCA coach-pitch baseball
In coach-pitch baseball, all players play the entire game and play a different position each inning. Uniform shirt and MLB hat will be provided.
Boys and girls ages 6, 7 and 8 by Jan. 1, 2019, are eligible to play. There will be a skills test for all interested players at the YMCA fields on Saturday, March 23, at noon.
Sign-ups run until March 23, with practices beginning the week of March 25. Games will take place on Saturday mornings from April 6 to May 25 at the Venice SKY YMCA Baseball Complex.
YMCA youth soccer league
The Venice YMCA and the Venice Area Youth Soccer Association (VAYSA) have again combined to form a recreational soccer program.
There will be co-ed divisions for ages 4-13, teaching children the fundamentals of soccer. A uniform jersey will be provided.
Sign-ups take place until March 10. Practices begin the week of March 11 and games take place on Saturdays from March 30 to May 11 at the Garbrandt Soccer Complex.
YMCA girls volleyball
The Venice YMCA continues its girls volleyball program this year. There will be two divisions — third-fifth grades (5:30-6:30 p.m.) and sixth-eighth grades (6:30-7:30 p.m.). Practices will be held on Tuesdays and games will be played on Thursdays, teaching your child the fundamentals of volleyball. Uniform T-shirt will be provided.
The teaching instructor will be Alyssa Noltner, a four-year starter at Cambridge High School in Cambridge, Wisconsin. Noltner earned a volleyball scholarship to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, was once a River City Club Volleyball player in Watertown, Wisconsin, and has also served as an assistant volleyball instructor for three seasons at the Venice YMCA.
Sign-ups take place until March 31. Practices begin on April 2, and games will take place from April 18 to May 23 at the Venice YMCA Gym.
