By JACOB HOAG
Sports Writer
Editor’s Note: This story was written before the Charlotte Stone Crabs’ game against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Friday night.
Wander Franco had all the makings of baseball’s No. 1 overall prospect when he made his much-anticipated High-A debut for the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Tuesday night.
High socks, all-white spikes and gloves, and a dazzling gold chain hanging from his neck let the Charlotte crowd know this was a special occasion and that the Dominican shortstop was a big deal.
Once he set foot on the field, it hardly took long before he made his presence known in his first at bat against one of Fort Myers’ top pitchers.
In fact, it took two pitches.
Franco got his first action in the top of the first inning, diving on a short chopper before making the throw to first to get the final out. He followed that up by beating a shift in the bottom of the inning that exposed the left half of the infield.
Franco punched a fastball down the third-base line to score Vidal Brujan from second.
Franco went 2-for-3 with a walk in his debut and recorded the final out to seal the 2-0 win after a ball was hit into shallow center field in the middle of four converging players. The ball dropped, but Franco picked it up and made the throw to second.
Wednesday, he kept up the hot start, going 3-for-4 with a two-RBI double in a 3-2 win.
Thursday, Franco helped the Stone Crabs wrap up the sweep of Fort Myers with a 2-for-5 night in which he crushed his first home run with Charlotte — a two-run shot that proved to be the difference in a 2-1 win.
Friday, he was selected to represent the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2019 Futures game, alongside Stone Crabs catcher Ronaldo Hernandez.
It may not last long, Port Charlotte, but welcome to the Franco show.
“I felt a little pressure, but I was excited,” Franco said via translator and assistant coach Ivan Ochoa. “I’m very proud to get a hit in my first at-bat. I’m excited right now and want to continue to do that the rest of the season. But I feel so good right now and feel happy.”
