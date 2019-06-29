In this photo sequence Carey Heck, 11, does a front flip using his skateboard as platform on Friday at North Port Skate Park during Go Skateboarding Day. He was awarded the Best Skate Move for the trick.
Tyler Roberts, 14, goes in the air on a flip on Friday at North Port Skate Park. He received the second place in Advance BMX.
Mateo Haider flies over four skateboards and a friend during competition, for what he received second place on Friday at North Port Skate Park.
Isaiah Schnurr, 16, winner of the third place in Intermediate BMX, after an event Friday at North Port Skate Park.
Neo Drumgool, 16, performs a stunt on Friday at North Port Skate Park, as a part of Go Skateboarding Day.
Go Skateboarding Day was celebrated June 21, with North Port hosting a Bike and Skate Competition at the North Port Skate Park all afternoon. The event was open to skaters and BMX bikers of all levels.
