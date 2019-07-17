It’s impressive enough that the athletes of Venice High School bring home multiple state championships year after year, but they don’t stop when school lets out.
These athletes work all year long, whether it be conditioning, weightlifting, practicing or competing in games and tournaments. But summer in Venice is prime time for fitting in training and traveling to big tournaments that the busy schedule of the regular season simply doesn’t allow.
Already, members of the baseball team have traveled to Texas and Georgia while volleyball has gone to Orlando and has a trip to Tampa planned. The football team went down to Fort Myers, and hosted seven other teams from around the state in a 7-on-7 tournament.
This extra work is a big reason each team has won state championships, and judging by summer results, it looks like there’s more good times ahead for the Indians.
Florida Burn win Perfect Game national title
After winning the 7A state title in June, Indians players Mac Guscette, Michael Robertson and Jacob Faulkner joined Team Florida to win the first-ever High School Baseball National Championship. This past weekend, Guscette, Faulkner and Reegan Jackowiak brought home another title, winning the 17u BCS National Championship of Perfect Game.
The Florida Burn 2020 Platinum team, led by Venice coach Craig Faulkner, went 10-0 across the weeklong tournament, scoring 48 runs and allowing just five as they cruised through the competition.
The Burn beat teams from Puerto Rico, Maryland, Georgia and Florida as it made its way to Sunday’s championship against the East Cobb Astros at jetBlue Park — winning 2-0 for the title.
Relying on strong pitching throughout the tournament, the Burn won each playoff game leading up to the title game by one run (1-0, 2-1, 2-1).
Guscette helped keep a fourth inning rally alive with a single before knocking in the Burn’s second run two innings later on a sacrifice fly.
“It’s as close to playing pro ball as you can (get),” Faulkner told Perfect Game after the win. “You go from one tournament to the next … and you’re playing 14, 15, 16 days in a row, almost. It’s such a good experience for them … and when you play that many games in a row and you come to play every game, that speaks volumes for these young men.”
Though the Burn are done competing for the summer, Guscette will continue to represent the Indians on the national stage as he plays in the Perfect Game All-American Classic at Petco Park on Aug. 11.
Venice 9-11-year-olds knocked out of state tourney
After a historic run through District and Sectional play, the Venice Little League 9-11-year-old All-Stars bowed out of the state tournament this past weekend.
Though Venice won convincingly on Friday night against Belmont Heights and battled back for a 7-6 victory on Saturday morning, it lost the Saturday afternoon game.
While Venice ultimately came up two wins short of winning the state tournament in the 9-11-year-old age bracket, many of this year’s players should be back in 2020 for a run at the Little League World Series in the 10-12-year-old age division.
The 9-11-year-old Venice All-Stars this season were: Zachary Allaire, Gavin Capps, Trent Fulcher, Peyton Gomez, Brock Hupp, Carter Kunz, Jaxson Kunz, Dasan Novo, Gabriel Preece, Jett Steinert, Braeden Tinker and Tanner Wright.
Babe Ruth All-Stars win state title
The 13U Sarasota Babe Ruth All-Stars won the state championship for their age bracket this past weekend, and the team relied on several Venice players to get there.
Four members of the Venice Little League 10-12-year-old All-Stars from 2018 — Nate Winterhalter, Joel Vazquez, Mike Mowduk and James Rieff — are a part of the 13U All-Stars, and each played a big role in the championship victory.
Mowduk hurled a no-hitter and hit the walk-off single to seal a 10-0, mercy-rule win over East Bay in the championship game, while Vazquez and Winterhalter each had a pair of hits.
With the win, their team will now head to Regionals, which takes place in Williamsburg, Virginia, and begins on July 23.
