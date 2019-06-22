By VINNIE PORTELL
Sports Editor
Though the 2019 season ended earlier than the Venice softball team would have liked, the Lady Indians were a team loaded with talented players this season.
Venice finished 12-13 in the regular season despite dealing with injuries to two of its pitchers, and was competitive in each district game.
Three Lady Indians were honored for their standout seasons, as they were named to the Sun’s All-Area team.
Becka Mellor, Venice sophomore
Becka Mellor was a versatile player for Venice as a sophomore. She pitched, played first base and right field. She batted .296 with 11 RBIs and three triples. She also got two wins on the mound and boasted a .987 fielding percentage.
“Becka is an extreme perfectionist with tons of talent and works hard to master her craft,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said. “She is a great teammate and leads by example, and it shows every time she takes the field.”
Kayleigh Roper, Venice sophomore
Kaylegh Roper put her work in on the field at third base and off the field, becoming a leader for the Lady Indians as just a sophomore. She batted .377 with 15 RBIs and 6 home runs. She also drew 12 walks to just six strikeouts with a .739 slugging percentage. Roper is currently an FAU commit.
“The hardest working player that I have ever been lucky enough to coach,” Constantino said. “She is at the field every day and her commitment has impacted our entire organization. The sky is the limit for this kid.”
Antonia Rosa, Venice senior
Antonia “Peanut” Rosa was a team captain as a senior and was one of the top defenders in the area with a .985 fielding percentage. Batting .375 as the leadoff hitter, she also scored 19 runs with eight stolen bases.
“A true Lady Indian in every sense of the word,” Constantino said. “There has never been a player at Venice better than Peanut (Rosa). She does everything right on and off of the field. She mastered her game in every aspect this year as well as led the team as a senior captain. We have very big shoes to fill next year.”
Honorable mention: Brianna Weimer and Micaela Hartman
