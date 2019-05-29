By all accounts, the Venice boys weightlifting team had a breakthrough season in 2019. Led by second-year coach Clay Burton, the Indians won their first-ever district and regional titles this year and sent four of their athletes — Marlem Louis, Scott Schenke, Zachary Younts and Brian Taylor — to the FHSAA State Championships.
Though no Indians won their weight class, the district and regional titles are a sure sign of the program moving in the right direction. All four boys weightlifters to go to states are Venice football players, and although Louis and Schenke have now graduated and will play for Richmond University next fall, Younts and Taylor return to the Indians in 2019.
Louis and Schenke were honored for their standout seasons in 2019, as they were both named to the Sun’s All-Area Boys Weightlifting team.
Marlem Louis, Venice, SeniorLouis competed in the 238-pound division, and at the 2019 Boys Weightlifting State Championships he benched 335 pounds and clean and jerked 270 pounds to total 605 pounds. He placed second at regionals.
“Marlem is everything you want in a student athlete you get the opportunity to coach,” said Clay Burton, Venice boys weightlifting coach.
“He is unselfish, plays with unmatched intensity and cares about representing the program in the right way.”
Scott Schenke, Venice, SeniorSchenke captured the unlimited weight division at the Class-2 Region-7 championship, totaling at 655 pounds; 345 pounds in the bench press and 310 pounds in the clean and jerk.
“Scott is one of the pound-for-pound strongest athletes to ever come through Venice High,” said Burton. “He’s extremely competitive and does everything you ask him to do. He’s a winner.”
Honorable mention: Zachary Younts
