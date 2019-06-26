By VINNIE PORTELL
Sports Editor
The Venice Little League 10-12 year-old All-Stars opened the District 16 tournament with a big 7-2 win over Sarasota American on Saturday, but let a late lead slip away to Sarasota National on Monday evening.
After leading Sarasota National after the fifth inning, some mistakes in the field and hits by Sarasota erased Venice’s advantage in the top of the sixth to send them on to a 5-4 loss at Twin Lakes Park.
The loss puts Venice in the losers bracket of District 16, but it’s not an unfamiliar spot for a team that rallied with four straight wins to win the District title in 2018.
“We should have won the game. We really should have,” Venice 10-12 year-olds manager Jon Knott said. “We hit just enough. I thought we did a good job of just battling with two strikes, putting pressure on them. We needed to make those routine plays, though.
“But it’s OK. We’ve kind of done this to ourselves two years in a row. We have good pitching. Lots of it. We have guys on this team who are gritty. They fight and they and want to win. They really love playing together, so I think we will be fine.”
The pitcher-catcher battery of Danny Stevens and Harrison Adams controlled most of Monday night’s game, with Stevens pitching the opening two innings before swapping catching duties with Adams, who pitched the final four innings.
Stevens struck out four batters in his two innings of work, leaving the game with a scoreless tie on the scoreboard. Adams came on for the third and kept Sarasota at bay with a clean inning.
Venice then took the lead a half inning later as Jobe Fish hit a deep sacrifice fly to score Stevens from third base.
Clinging to a one-run lead, Reid Plough — who hit a grand-slam in Venice’s 7-2 win on Saturday — led off the home half of the fourth with a deep shot over the left field wall to make it 2-0 Venice.
David Plough, Reid’s father, just happened to be in the right spot at the right time — catching his son’s homer with a leaping grab.
“It’s indescribable,” David Plough said. “This has been so much fun. I love watching him play. I always set up shop back in the outfield because the umpires can’t hear me out here.
“He only hit one homer during the whole season, but he’s done really well hitting homers in travel ball and him hitting two in All-Stars is really cool.”
That 2-0 lead held until the top of the fifth inning when a fielding error by Venice and three Sarasota singles led to two runs to tie the game up at 2-2.
However, Venice had a quick answer.
Despite starting off the bottom of the fifth with back-to-back strikeouts, Fish reached on an error to score Adams. One batter later, Fish stole third base and then came home on an overthrow to the bag, giving his team a 4-2 cushion heading to the final inning.
In the sixth, Sarasota hit a double and a single before adding a run on a sacrifice fly to make it 4-3. With two outs, Venice was on the verge of earning its second straight win.
But a walk and a two-run double gave Sarasota a 5-4 lead and what would be the game-deciding runs.
“We’ve talked about this since the start, probably for the past three years,” Knott said. “We have to have pitching, base running and defense to win these championships. We have to. We have to do the fundamentals. We have to make routine plays and make them look routine. We have to get ahead of batters on the mound.
“We really didn’t do that today.”
