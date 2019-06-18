The Venice Little League 8, 9 and 10-year-old all-stars were eliminated from the District 9 Little League All-Star Tournament at Twin Lakes Park on Tuesday evening. The Venice squad dropped an 11-1 final in four innings to the Sarasota American All-Stars.
Venice rotated in five pitchers, but most struggled with their control. Offensively, Venice wasn't able to string hits together – though it opened each of the first three innings with a hit.
Nolan Hutchinson started off the bottom of the first with a solid single, but was cut down trying to steal. Ady Gordon singled in the only run for Venice in the second inning. In the third, Ty Danielo roped a double but was stranded at third. Danielo reached third on a Dalton Willis single.
“I just couldn’t be prouder of these kids,” said head coach Chris Adams. “Today the balls and strikes didn’t go our way, but it was a good time. There are a lot of great kids and coaches here and the families are just terrific. The final here wasn't due to lack of effort. That's for sure."
Danielo came on to pitch in the third inning and was effective with his side-arm delivery.
Venice opened the tournament with a win. The All-Stars then dropped their first game on Sunday in the double-elimination format before losing again on Tuesday.
