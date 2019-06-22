By VINNIE PORTELL
Sports Editor
In last year’s District tournament, the Venice 9-11 year-old All-Stars were mercy-ruled by the Sarasota National All-Stars twice as they were eliminated.
So after a quick exit from last year’s District tournament, Venice regrouped with a mission for 2019: sweet, sweet revenge.
Unlike 2018, many of this year’s crop of All-Stars have played travel baseball together since the fall on the Sarasota Vipers team, building chemistry and camaraderie throughout the year.
After beating North Port in the opening game of the tournament last Saturday and beating Sarasota National on Sunday, Venice was one win away from winning District 16.
Though Venice beat Sarasota National once already, it had to face the team twice more — losing 4-0 on Wednesday before bouncing back with a big 9-2 win on Thursday to take the District title at Twin Lakes Park in Sarasota.
“Last year we came out here and only three of them played travel ball,” Venice 9-11 year-old All-Stars manager Jason Allaire said. “They all played on my travel ball team this whole entire year. So, you see the cohesiveness, especially in the infield. Last year, it was error city. Today, I don’t think we had any.
“It’s a huge difference. They’ve got the reps together. The more you play this game together, the more teamwork you develop, and the better you’ll play.”
Like last year, Sarasota National would have run through District 16 — if not for Venice.
Aside from these two teams, the only other team to win a game in the District tournament was North Port, which beat Sarasota American in the loser’s bracket before being eliminated one game later by Sarasota National — which emerged from the loser’s bracket to challenge Venice in what would become a two-game series for the championship.
After being shut out by Sarasota National pitchers Maddox Volk and Ben Todd on Wednesday, Venice unleashed an early onslaught of offense on Thursday, scoring multiple runs in the second (2), third (3) and fifth (4) innings to build its lead.
With the season on the line, Venice started Gavin Capps on the mound, and the right-hander delivered — allowing six baserunners and two runs over 4 2/3 innings as he earned the win.
“He was huge,” Allaire said of Capps. “Every game we’ve won pitching by committee. But this was the first game we just threw somebody. He sat the whole game last game and came in today like a champ.”
Despite losing to Sarasota National on Wednesday with the District 16 title within reach, Venice didn’t let the loss dampen its spirits.
The players could be heard in the dugout before Thursday’s title game yelling their mantra: “Who are we?”
“Venice!”
“What do we do?”
“Win!”
Venice seized the lead in the second inning as Zachary Allaire started a two-out rally with an infield single to the pitcher. Jett Steinert followed with a sharp single to left field before Brock Hupp began his big night with a scorching RBI double down the left field line.
Trent Fulcher added an RBI single up the middle to make it 2-0, and Venice never looked back.
Four innings later, Hupp fielded the final throw at first base and players charged out from the Venice dugout to celebrate a comeback that’s been a year in the making.
Now, the 9-11 year-old Venice All-Stars advance to Sectionals — to be held at Atwater Park in North Port from July 5 to 7.
“It’s sweet revenge,” Allaire said of winning District 16 over Sarasota National. “They destroyed us last year. Yeah, they lost some players. But we lost a couple good players, too.
“This feels pretty darn good.”
Winning pitcher: Gavin Capps (4 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 1 K)
Hitters of the game: Brock Hupp (3-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 run), Zachary Allaire (3-for-4, 2 runs), Carter Kunz (2-for-4, 2 RBI), Trent Fulcher (2-for-2, 1 RBI), Gavin Capps (2-for-3, 1 run)
