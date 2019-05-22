Nikkie Kovalsky had a good reason for skipping her college graduation ceremony.
The Venice High School graduate was helping the Young Harris College softball team advance in postseason play.
The right-hander helped the Mountain Lions reach the NCAA Division II Southeast Super Regional by earning the victory in the Southeast Regional championship second game on May 11, when graduation took place. She allowed four hits and struck out five in a scoreless three and one-third innings of relief against North Georgia.
Her effort came a day after she threw a no-hitter in extra innings against North Georgia.
“I thought I’d be real sore,” said Kovalsky, who threw 130 pitches and fanned nine in the nine-inning no-hitter.
She threw 46 pitches in the 5-0 win that clinched the Super Regional spot.
“We usually have a big rivalry,” she said about North Georgia, which beat Young Harris twice in last year’s Super Regional to eliminate the Mountain Lions. “We were expecting to take the game from them.”
The no-hitter was Kovalsky’s first in college. She missed a perfect game because she hit the first batter with her first pitch before retiring the next 27. Young Harris won in the bottom of the ninth.
“Especially going into extra innings, it was crazy,” she said.
Kovalsky then tossed a complete-game shutout against Lincoln Memorial. She allowed four hits and struck out five.
Young Harris is seeded eighth in the eight-team Division II national championship tournament in Colorado. It faces top-seeded Long Island University Post on Thursday in the first round.
BaseballUniversity of Central Florida pitcher Trevor Holloway’s season ended early because of injury. The former Indian, who was in his first year after transferring from Chipola College, finished with a 2-0 record and 2.03 earned run average in six appearances.
St. Johns River State College outfielder Langston Provitt was named to the Florida College System Activities Association (FCSAA) all-state second team. The Venice High graduate batted .383 in 50 games with three home runs and 20 runs batted in. He had a team-best 23 stolen bases in 27 attempts.
Former Indian Shane Shifflett is on the FCSAA all-state second team and All-Suncoast Conference First Team. The State College of Florida infielder hit .330 in 49 games and had five home runs and 23 RBIs.
Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.^p
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.