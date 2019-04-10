This weekend, three local youth soccer teams will have the chance to be named the best in Florida.
For the first time in its 41 year existence, the Venice Area Youth Soccer Association is sending three of its teams to Auburndale to compete for a state title — one year after its Girls U16 team won it all.
Each of these three teams (U13, U14 and U17 boys) had dramatic and heart-stopping moments on the way to reaching this weekend’s state tournament.
For the VAYSA coaches, having three teams reach this level of competitive soccer may have been a bit unexpected, but it’s a goal that they’ve steadily gotten closer to over the past eight months.
“We’re improving,” VAYSA director of coaching Bill Arbogast said. “A lot of hard work and a lot of training has been put forth into this. Our coaches like Thalia (Meza), Greg (Atkin) and Radim (Adamovsky). They’ve been training three times a week and going to lots of tournaments ever since August.
“We’re really showing improvement and development.”
U13 BoysThough the U13 Boys team didn’t have the best regular season among VAYSA teams — finishing seventh out of 13 teams in their age bracket — the Falcons stepped up their play when the postseason came around.
However, despite solid play in the group stage of the regional tournament, the team thought it had missed out on advancing by one point.
Of course the team was upset that the season was over, but their spirits were soon lifted when Meza broke the good news.
“I thought we didn’t make it on, and they were bummed. They were super upset because we had a great weekend and we thought we didn’t make it by one point. But two days later I got a notification saying, ‘Congratulations, you’ve made it on to the next round.’
“I surprised them with that and they were pumped. That really motivated them. They felt like they had a second chance even though we were in it the whole time.”
With a renewed sense of hope, the U13 boys team kept advancing — eventually winning the Region C championship to complete their “second chance” in the tournament.
But it wasn’t an easy path for the Falcons as they had to battle back from an early deficit in the championship game.
“The last game was tough,” U13 center midfielder Evan Vanbuskirk said. “They scored first and we caught up in the second half. When they scored their first goal, I got nervous. But then we tied it and it was all confidence from there.”
U14 BoysTo say the U14 Falcons team was dominant this regular season would be shortchanging them.
They scored 66 goals while allowing just seven on the way to a 13-0-1 record in which they were challenged just once.
However, with some players out of town for the regional tournament the Falcons were drained by the time they made it to the championship game.
Trailing for most of the game, they nearly came back in the closing minutes but ultimately fell, 2-1, and thought their season had ended with that loss.
But the team was awarded a wild card because of their otherwise outstanding play, and has the chance to play for a state title.
“Yeah, we thought we were done, but we got a lucky chance to go on,” U14 player Noah Swafford said. “I think it’s making us go a lot harder at practice so we can get another chance at winning.”
When it comes to what makes the U14 boys team so successful, Adamosky said their winning comes from the intangible aspects of soccer.
“I love passion and I love teamwork, and these kids have a lot of heart,” he said. “They play like a team. They stand up for each other, and it’s awesome to watch what they’ve become over the last three years.”
U17 BoysAfter their season ended in the regional championship last year, the U17 Falcons got their revenge this time around.
Playing Lake Wales to a 0-0 halftime score, the Falcons briefly lost focus and allowed a goal within the first 20 second out of the half.
Trailing for the rest of the game, it was looking as if the U17 team was headed for a repeat performance of 2018. But with just 30 seconds to go, Matthew Taylor found an opening and buried a shot in the bottom corner of the net to send the game to overtime.
Then, the game really turned in Venice’s favor as Diego Heredia sent a corner kick toward Frederick Mergos, who headed it in for the lead.
Lake Wales quickly showed its frustration as a player committed a foul and punched Taylor in the face — earning a red card and a suspension from the game. Playing a man up, the Falcons simply had to hold on to the ball for the win and the chance to play for a state title.
Atkin praised his team for remaining mature after the altercation, and said his team has taken their confidence and belief in themselves to another level in 2019.
“It seemed like this year in the final we were a lot more calm,” he said. “Whereas last year, we were so excited just to be there that we were like, ‘We can’t let this moment pass.’ This year, I think they realized that they deserve to be there.”
Several of the U17 boys are players who competed for the Venice High varsity team this year, and their time together has begun to pay off.
“We’ve definitely grown from last year to this year,” U17 player and Indians varsity player Miles Choquette said. “A lot of these kids are on varsity now and most of us were on JV last year. Just playing that competition together has helped us get better.”
Try out for the FalconsVAYSA will hold tryouts for the 2019-2020 competitive season in the third week of May.
The Boys and Girls U11, U12, U13, U14, U15 and U16 — U19 teams will have two days of tryouts from 6 p.m. — 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 13 and Tuesday, May 14.
The Boys and Girls U8 — U10 teams will also hold two days of tryouts, but they will be on May 16 (6 p.m. — 7:30 p.m.) and May 18 (9 a.m. — 10:30 a.m.).
For more information about tryouts and VAYSA in general, visit Venicesoccer.org.
