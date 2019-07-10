Iorio pitching

Former Indian Joe Iorio is 3-1 with a 3.23 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings for the Long Island Ducks this season as he has split time between starting and pitching in relief.

By BARBARA BOXLEITNER

Sun Correspondent

Pitcher Joe Iorio has been recognized for his performance.

The Venice High School graduate has been named to Wednesday’s independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball All-Star Game.

In his first season with the Long Island Ducks, the right-hander was chosen for the Liberty Division team after posting a 3-0 record and 2.67 earned run average in 18 games.

The 27-year-old began the season in the bullpen before moving to the starting rotation. He suffered his first loss in Saturday’s start when he allowed eight hits and five earned runs in four innings. He had a 3.23 ERA in 19 games.

As a pitcher for the River City Rascals last year, Iorio was chosen for the independent Frontier League All-Star Game.

More baseball

Brockton Rox third baseman Mitch Donofrio’s nine-game hitting streak ended July 4. The Eckerd College sophomore, who is a past Indian, hit .316 with seven home runs and 24 runs batted in through 24 games in the Futures league.

Former Indian Parke Phillips hit .143 in five games for New Bedford in the New England league. The catcher plays for Brown University.

