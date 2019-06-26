By VINNIE PORTELL
Sports Editor
When Jeff Callan and Jose Velez joined the baseball coaching staff at Venice High in the 1990s, they never thought it would last roughly two decades.
It’s just been that hard to leave the Indians.
The two have formed close bonds with the rest of the coaching staff and several players, past and present. They’ve gotten to experience six state championship seasons and watch their favorite players go to off to play in college — some even at the professional level.
They’ve gotten to coach the sport they love with the people they love in front of a community that comes out in droves to support them.
So that’s why it’s taken roughly 20 years (22 for Callan and 18 for Velez), for the two to step away from the program.
“Originally, I thought I’d want to be a head coach, and I had opportunities and phone calls and stuff,” Callan said. “With the core group of coaches we’ve had for so long, I knew if I left that I would never get that again and I’d miss the camaraderie with those guys.
“Winning is great, but those guys are why we do it so long. Now our families are all family, and I think that’s why we’ve all stuck with it for so long.”
Though Callan and Velez come from two totally different cultures and climates, they’ve both found themselves at home in Venice.
Coming from Canada
Jeff Callan grew up playing hockey and baseball in the cold of Canada before relocating to Tennessee to play baseball for Trevecca Nazarene University.
He was a closer in college, throwing a fastball in the high 80’s and a changeup that he used to keep batters off balance. He was even invited to play for the Canadian Olympic team in 1993 as an extra arm out of the bullpen.
However, Callan knew he wanted to be a coach.
After spending a season as the pitching coach at his alma mater, he chose to move to Venice — an area he had recruited some players from the previous year.
Callan thought he’d be an assistant coach on the baseball team and teaching at Venice High. But, he soon found out that he wasn’t certified to teach health at the high school, and there wasn’t a position for him on the baseball team.
So, he coached softball with Jose Velez and taught P.E. at Venice Elementary — where he still teaches today — until a position with Indians baseball was available.
Since then, it’s been a whirlwind of experiences.
From watching Venice beat the odds to win its first-ever state championship in 2007 to watching his son close out this year’s state title, Callan wouldn’t take any of it back.
“With me retiring and Clay going on to play in college, you couldn’t have written that script any better,” Callan said. “It’s nice, for both of our last years at Venice High School.”
Callan has also coached all the bright young arms to come through Venice High — including several players who have made it to professional baseball.
He might be most famous for developing several sidearm pitchers for the Indians, including this year’s crop of his son, Clay, and Jacob Faulkner.
Entering this year — with Clay graduating from Venice — Callan began toying with the idea of retirement at the beginning of the year.
With a 5-year-old daughter at home and a wife — Jody Callan — who has a growing real estate business, Callan knew it was the right time to step back from the team.
It all became clear watching Clay pitch one day this spring.
Clay was starting against Trinity Christian on the team’s spring break trip to the Jacksonville area, and he asked Jeff if he would just watch his start rather than coaching him through it.
“I sat in the bullpen and I really got to watch him pitch,” Jeff Callan said. “I didn’t have to worry about pitch counts or who’s warming up. I watched him for five innings and he did very well, and that really made my mind up. I was standing with the bullpen coach and I said, ‘This has really made my mind up because I get to do this in college, and I really don’t want to miss this.’
“And I have a 5 year-old daughter, and I don’t know what she’s gonna do. My dad just passed in April, and he always told me ‘You can’t make up those days. You can’t miss anything.’”
A new home
Jose Velez, like many athletes from Puerto Rico, came to America chasing a dream of playing professional baseball.
At first, that journey took him to Marianna, Fla., where he was recruited to pitch and play first base for Chipola College.
Not knowing any English, how to write a check or open a bank account, Velez had much to learn as a 17-year-old in college.
He had an English and history tutor on Wednesday’s and would study until he had a headache — which was seemingly every week.
“It wears you out because you don’t have the vocabulary to interact,” Velez said. “You have to use a lot of hand movements to communicate. It was very scary at first.”
Upon the Chipola coach hearing the sound of his bat hitting the ball for the first time, Velez was molded into a first baseman and never pitched beyond one inning in fall ball.
Eventually, his hard work led him to become an All-American hitter and earned him a selection by the Texas Rangers in the 1986 MLB Draft.
Velez played in the Rangers minor leagues — discovering the Sarasota area with them in rookie ball — and played one year in the Angels minor leagues before retiring and moving back to Puerto Rico. There, he married his wife before finding an opportunity in Venice.
In Venice, he became a Spanish teacher at the high school where he started helping the volleyball and softball teams until Craig Faulkner offered him a job on the Venice coaching staff when he took over the team in 1999.
Ever since then, Velez has been a mainstay of the Venice baseball team.
But even with all the success and glory he’s achieved with the Indians, Velez said that’s not what has made him stick around for all this time.
“I cannot tell you what our record was this year or any years when we won state,” he said. “I cannot. The biggest award you can have as a teacher or as a coach is the relationships with those guys. Like Cole Kragel, I saw him at the YMCA and he hugged me and came to my house and ate because he loves my wife’s lasagna.
“It’s that hug. It’s that connection. You don’t get that with every player, but you really connect with some of them. This program is blessed with tremendous men of character.”
A lifelong family
As Callan and Velez settled in Venice, they both raised families of their own — with children who played sports for the Indians.
Though it would have been easy for either of them to leave the program several years ago, it’s been about much more than just the game of baseball for the two coaches.
For Callan, that message really hit home this spring when his father passed away.
“My dad passed in April and my son was extremely close to him,” Jeff Callan said. “They talked every day on the phone. The last conversation before he passed was with him. So it crushed him.
“We told him about it at 1 p.m. on a day before practice and my dad put in his will that if something happens, Clayton doesn’t leave his team in the middle of the season. We offered for him to come, but he wanted to go to practice. He wanted to be with his family. With the coaches and his teammates. That shows a lot about our program.
“When a kid really feels like, ‘Man, I’m hurting and I need to lean on those guys.’ That’s when I was like, ‘Wow, we really have something here.’ I’ll always remember that.”
Along with forming relationships with the players, the coaches have also become a band of best friends.
Going to daily practices, workouts, holding meetings and coaching the games together for decades has bonded the coaching staff into a tight-knit group.
A little more than 20 years after taking a chance on moving to Venice, it’s safe to say that both Callan and Velez couldn’t be happier with their decisions — so much so that it made leaving all the more difficult.
“When I came here, this community adopted me like a second son,” Velez said. “There’s nowhere like Venice. When I go to Puerto Rico and see my island, I get teary-eyed. It’s a beautiful island that so many great people have come from.
“I’ll put it this way: the land I was born in, Puerto Rico, is where I always thought I wanted to be. But I want to be buried here in Venice. This is my second family, and I mean it. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I’m truly blessed to have a community like this.”
