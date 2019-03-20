While most high school students spend spring break enjoying the beach, relaxing with friends and keeping their mind off of school, the Venice baseball team stayed hard at work.
The Indians traveled to Jacksonville to play in the Tour of Champions, featuring some of the top teams in Florida.
The Indians (7-3, 1-0) wrapped up their trip yesterday afternoon as they rode a complete-game shutout from Orion Kerkering to a 4-0 win at West Orange High School.
After beginning the weekend 0-2 with a 6-2 loss to Providence School (No. 46 in Nation, No. 5 in Florida) and an 8-4 loss to Stoneman Douglas (No. 177 in Nation, No. 16 in Florida), the Venice offense came to life over the next three games for three straight wins — beating Trinity Christian, 5-3, Ravenwood, 9-1, and West Orange, 4-0.
“We raised our team batting average 50 points on this trip,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “We played some really good teams, too, so it’s really encouraging. I think it’s more of them playing every day and seeing a lot of pitches so they could work on some things they were struggling with.”
But it wasn’t just the offense that led Venice to three straight wins.
Typically relievers out of the bullpen, pitchers Clay Callan and Jacob Faulkner each got a starting nod this week and excelled as they won their games.
Callan held Trinity Christian scoreless through his five innings of work, allowing three hits and striking out five. Faulkner followed that up with 4 2/3 scoreless innings against Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tennessee) in another win on Monday.
“(Jacob) did really well,” Faulkner said. “He’s struggled trying to get some depth in his breaking ball and change speeds a little bit from his fastball to his breaking ball. He figured that out on Monday.
“He was able to change about 10 mph difference from his fastball to his breaking ball, which made him a lot more successful.”
With Venice playing five games in five games — something it rarely has to do — some additional players got a chance to make an impact. Junior varsity players Marek Houston, David Morgan, Ian Jenson and Noah Santiago each got a chance to play for the Indians on their Jacksonville trip.
And it appears that Houston and Morgan seized the opportunity, as Faulkner said they will remain with the varsity team going forward.
Houston started at second base for all of Venice’s five games and finished the week 2-for-10 with an RBI. Morgan, a left-handed pitcher, threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on three hits.
“We try to bring some extra players, but Marek Houston has really impressed us and he’s starting at second base right now,” Faulkner said. “He did a great job on JV. We brought him up for this trip and he got some opportunities and really played well.
“I think David Morgan will also stay up as a pitcher for us. He’s a left-handed pitcher, and we really need that coming out of the bullpen.”
Baseball aside, perhaps the most important part of Venice’s trip was the chance for the Indians to grow closer as a team.
Stuck together for five straight days, the team got to take in a UNF-Columbia baseball game, visit the campus of Jacksonville University and simply grow more comfortable around each other
“I think one of the main things we get out of this is that we bond together quite a bit,” Faulkner said. “The team starts spending so much time together that they bond and it really helps our chemistry.
“That’s the hope. We are able to take a lot of the distractions away from them. We can work on becoming one team and pulling for each other.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.