The Venice boys tennis team has been on the verge of breaking through to the state tournament for going on three years now.
After losing to Fort Myers, 4-2, in the regional final two years ago, and then losing, 4-3, to Naples in the regional final last year, the Indians felt that this year’s regional title was a long time coming.
Following two years of narrow losses, the Indians didn’t put the match in question on Thursday afternoon at Venice High, sweeping Fort Myers, 4-0, to advance to the state tournament for the second time in the team’s history.
“I know they’re extremely happy, and I’m very happy for them,” Venice tennis coach Wayne Robertson said. “I’m just so fortunate to have this group of guys that are all juniors and a sophomore that grew up in this city.
“For them to be able to play together and achieve this together, and they’re great friends, it’s so exciting. We can’t wait for states next week to see what we can do.”
“That was huge. It’s a big difference going into singles knowing that you only need two points instead of three. Not only that, but I think it gave the guys confidence. They loosened up and played better. I think it really helped them going into singles.”
Though Venice won by the largest possible margin, it didn’t start out in front.
Both the No. 1 — Ben Zipay and Ryan Rajakar — and No. 2 doubles teams — Jaden Wiesinger and Ryan Sherwood — trailed early in the first set. Zipay and Rajakar rallied to win both sets, 6-2, 6-3, but Wiesinger and Sherwood needed some more time for their comeback.
Down one set after a 2-6 loss, the two cleaned up their early mistakes as they pulled away for a 6-1 win and then took the tiebreaker, 10-6.
“We came out there in the first set, and I’m not gonna lie, I was a little nervous,” Wiesinger said. “We weren’t going for our shots enough and we weren’t playing our normal game. So we came out there in the second set and we said, ‘We’re the better team.’ We started making our shots and playing confidently. When the tiebreak came, we just played like we always do in practice every day and it showed.”
Already leading 2-0 through doubles play in a best-of-seven match, Venice needed to win just two of five singles pairings to take home the regional title.
Like clockwork, Zipay had no trouble getting past Green Wave No. 1 player Tyler Carlin in a 6-0, 6-0 sweep. As Zipay left the court, it became clear to his teammates and those watching what that meant — the Indians needed just one more win to move on to states.
It looked like that win would come easy as Sherwood took the first set over Samuel Smiley, 6-0. But Smiley wouldn’t make it easy on Sherwood.
The two went back-and-forth all throughout the second set, trading points and games seemingly as often as they traded serves.
Trailing slightly for most of the set, Sherwood rallied at the end to pull away for a 7-5 win and secure the regional title for Venice.
“It’s honestly such a relief, but it’s well-earned at the same time,” Sherwood said. “I know how we all come here every day and how hard we all work for this. It made a big difference for us to be here at home and to have a big crowd supporting us.”
Along with the Venice boys tennis team, which returns to the state tournament for the first time since 2013 when it finished fourth, girls team players Jia Johnson and Laura Kulcsar will also make the trip up to Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs after winning the district title in No. 1 doubles two weeks ago. The state tournament begins May 1 and runs through May 3.
Among the boys, Zipay and Rajakar will have the chance to also compete for the overall double title.
“Ryan and Ben went up there last year and made it all the way to the doubles state championship match,” Robertson said. “So I’ve gotta believe. We’ve got a great lineup from one through five and I would put our doubles teams against anyone. If we can get off to a good start with our doubles like we did today, anything can happen.”
