The Class 2A Region 7 boys weightlifting championship at Charlotte High School Thursday afternoon came down to one point.
And in the end it was the unlimited division that would be the decisive variable with the Venice Indians’ Scott Schenke capturing his weight class, totaling at 655 pounds; 345 pounds in the bench press and 310 pounds in the clean and jerk.
“We have a great bunch of kids, it’s easy for me as a coach when the kids are self-determined and self-motivated, and work really hard, it makes it easy,” said Clay Burton, Venice boys weightlifting coach. “It’s all about the kids, what they do and what they put in. They put out, get rewarded, so it’s good to see that for them.”
Schenke has bought into the program and is an extremely conscientious and an indefatigable worker in the weight room, said Burton.
“He does everything we ask him to do, so as a senior it’s good to see him get the regional championship,” said Burton.
The Charlotte Tarpons and the North Port Bobcats missed narrowly, with Charlotte having the disadvantage of being without one of their premier lifters. Port Charlotte would place fourth in the competitive 19 team field.
“We came in and I thought that our kids did a fantastic job,” said Ray Hixson, Charlotte boys weightlifting coach. “We picked up a lot of points that we were down by. We just came up one short. Hats off to Venice. They have a good team. It was a very competitive meet. North Port and Port Charlotte both did a great job.”
Results
139-pound class: Jacob Papantona, Venice, 3rd, bench press 230, clean and jerk, 200, total 430.
154-pound class: Michael Trapani, Venice, 2nd, bench press 250, clean and jerk 225, total 475
169-pound class: Zachary Younts, Venice, 4th, bench press 295, clean and jerk 240, total 535.
183-pound class: Brian Taylor, Venice, 3rd, bench press 280, clean and jerk 245, total 525.
238-pound class: Marlem Louis, Venice, 2nd, bench press 330, clean and jerk 270, total 600.
Unlimited class: Scott Schenke, Venice, 1st, bench press 345, clean and press 310, total 655.
Teams: Venice, 1st, 32 points; Charlotte, 2nd, 31; North Port, 2nd, 31; Port Charlotte, 4th, 25.
