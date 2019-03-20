Mighty Mites
Game 1: Venice 14 — Mid Town 7
The Venice Bulls Mighty Mites traveled to Lithia on Saturday to play their first game vs. the Mid Town Ghostriders, and won, 14-7.
The offense moved the ball all game and controlled the clock. On the Bulls’ second offense possession, Ayden Guerra ran in for a 10-yard touchdown followed by a Kasen Williams run for a successful two-point conversion.
After the defense forced a quick 4-and-out, Williams ended up in the end zone again with a shifty 50-yard run, followed by Bryce Bigelow’s two-point run. The offensive line played their best game of the year and opened up big holes for the running backs to run through.
Christian Medina led the defense with 12 tackles, along with Tristen Neeley, who had multiple tackles for loss. Robert Corrigan, Nico Brasco and Russell McCord all had multiple tackles against the Mid Town Ghostriders.
Game 2: Venice 18 — Citrus 6
In Venice’s second game of the day, the Bulls squared off against the Citrus Cowboys. Once again, the Bulls’ offensive line played a heck of a game. Dan Crane, Troy Morgan, Bryce Palmer, Nico Brasco and Tristen Neeley all had their best day as a unit.
Ayden Guerra and Bryce Bigelow both had rushing touchdowns.
At the end of first half, Kasen Williams had a big 40-yard run that also set up for a last-second touchdown pass to Bigelow as time expired in the first half to put the Bulls up, 12-6, at halftime.
Neeley picked up where he left off from Game 1 and had multiple tackles for loss. Christian Medina had a key interception late in the game that sealed the victory. Anthony Beckom and Brasco also assisted on multiple tackles against the Cowboys’ offense.
Next Saturday is the final week of the regular season, and the Bulls have a bye week. The Mighty Mites finish the season winning three out of their last four games and have some momentum going into the playoffs.
Pee-Wee
Game 1: Venice 37 — Citrus 0
Saturday, the Venice Bulls Pee Wee team traveled to Lithia to play a doubleheader.
Their first game was against the Citrus Cowboys. The scoring began early when running back Ben Zarkiewicz took it to the house on a nice run.
Phenomenal blocking all day by offensive linemen Niko Maldonado, Dev Patel, Ethan Hawkins, Josh Reynolds, Myka Akers and Jack Naylon gave the running backs huge lanes to run the ball.
The Bulls used an array of running backs who all ran great. Running back Taylor Akers was on fire as he broke free for two long touchdown runs. Jayden Della Rocco ran hard the first half and punched a score in from one yard out. Macien Fraser had some nice, tough runs as well.
The Bulls quarterback, Wes Bigelow, was throwing darts all day. He hit tight end Noah Chieffo for a long score right before the half.
The Bulls’ entire defense was absolutely smothering and held the Cowboys to negative yardage for the game. Defensive end Malik Chieffo and corner back Layne Kisovic played especially well on the defensive side of the ball.
Quarterback Gianni Badagliacco came in in the second half and did a great job. He proved that he is more than capable of preforming at a high level at the quarterback position as Venice went on to a nearly 40-point win.
Game 2: Venice 43 — Pinecrest 0
The Bulls’ second game was played against the Pinecrest Pilots on Saturday afternoon, and it was really more of the same for Venice, with a stifling defense and an unstoppable offense.
The scoring began early and was often throughout the game for the Bulls. Running back Ben Zarkiewicz got the scoring started once again on a touchdown run.
Jayden Della Rocco added on to the scoring as he scored twice before the half was up. The first was a reception on beautiful pass from quarterback Wes Bigelow and the second was 35-yard run.
The second half scoring began instantaneously with a 47-yard rushing touchdown by lightning-fast running back Layne Kisovic.
Bigelow continued to throw with great precision as he hit tight end Malik Chieffo for a long touchdown. Defensively, Bigelow also recorded an interception in the second half on a great catch.
Niko Maldonado broke free and made defenders miss for a big gain on a very nice run and Ethan Hawkins ran hard in the second half as well. The tough running and determination of Hawkins landed him in the end zone for the first time in his career on a great run off the left side of the Bulls’ stellar offensive line. The Bulls pounded the Pilots, 43-0, and will be preparing for the playoffs as they finished the regular season with a record of 5-1.
