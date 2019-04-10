Venice 28 — Pinecrest 6
The Venice Bulls Mighty Mites team traveled to face off against the Pinecrest Pilots for the Southwest Regional Championship this Saturday in the Florida Youth Spring Football League playoffs.
The Bulls were down 6-0 early in the game after a touchdown run by Pinecrest. Toward the end of the first half, the Bulls offense started to get some momentum going after Kasen Williams completed a 40-yard pass to Bryce Bigelow. Two plays later and a few seconds left before halftime, Bigelow made his way into the end zone on a 30-yard touchdown run which tied the game, 6-6, going into halftime.
In the second half, the Bulls’ tough defense showed up once again, sacking the Pilots often and causing multiple forced fumbles. Tristen Neeley led the defense with four sacks, two forced fumbles and a safety. Ayden Guerra also had two sacks and multiple tackles. Christian Medina and Bryce Palmer each had one fumble recovery. Robert Corrigan also got in the action with six tackles and multiple assisted tackle. The defense played lights-out in the second half and just wore down the Pilots’ passing attack.
The Bulls’ offense came out on fire in the second half thanks to good field position from the defense and great blocking by the offensive lineman. Dan Crane, Troy Morgan, Anthony Beckom, to name a few.
Kasen Williams, Shamar Scott and Bigelow all scored on running plays in the second half as the Bulls stretched their lead to over 20 points.
The Mighty Mites now move on to the western conference championship against the Plant City Dolphins at Fishhawk complex this Saturday at Noon. The winner of that game then moves on to the state championship game at Daytona Stadium on April 27 in Daytona.
PeeWeePine County 14 — Venice 12
The Venice Bulls PeeWee team traveled to Lithia on Saturday to take on the Pine County All-Stars of Saint Petersburg.
The first half was all Venice. Running backs Jayden DellaRocco and Ben Zarkiewicz found running lanes all day long behind outstanding blocking from offensive linemen Josh Reynolds, Dev Patel, Niko Maldonado, Myka Akers, Maicen Fraser, Jack Naylon and Gianni Badgliacco.
Venice took a 6-0 lead late in the first half on a quarterback sneak by Wes Bigelow. In the second half, the Venice defense shut down the All-Stars with takedowns from cornerbacks Layne Kisovic and Zarkeweicz. Bigelow and DellaRocco, both linebackers, shut the opposing passing attack down all day long. Pine County threw the ball about 20-25 times and only completed two passes all game long.
The defensive line led by Noah Chieffo, Malik Chieffo, Ethan Hawkins, Taylor Akers and Layne Kisovic dominated the All-Stars’ quarterback and running backs. Unfortunately, with 10 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, Pine County scored a touchdown to tie the score, 6-6, forcing the game into overtime. In the first overtime neither team could punch the ball in for a score, sending the game into double overtime.
That’s when the All-Stars were able to score and added a two-point conversion to take a 14-6 lead, and the Bulls had one last try to even the score.
On the third play of the second overtime, Zarkiewicz punched the ball into the end zone to bring the Bulls within two. However, the two-point conversion was unsuccessful and the Bulls lost by two.
The Venice Bulls PeeWee team, made up of 10- and 11-year-old kids, left it all on the field on Saturday.
