The Venice Bulls PeeWee team traveled to Mulberry on Saturday to take on the West Side Colts in the first round of the playoffs, and came away with a convincing 26-6 victory.
The Bulls offense came out strong in the first quarter, scoring on the first offensive play with a 50-yard run by running back Ben Zarkiewicz to take a 6-0 lead.
The defense also came out on fire, not allowing a single point in the first half — led by Noah Chieffo, Malik Chieffo, Ethan Hawkins and Taylor Akers up front on the defensive line.
On the second offensive possession for the Bulls, the running backs found big holes and the offensive line had outstanding blocking upfront led by Jack Naylon, Myka Akers, Dev Patel, Niko Maldonado, Josh Reynolds and Gianni Badgliaco. Running back Jayden DellaRocco was able to find the end zone twice before halftime — once on a run up the left side for a 30-yard touchdown, and another right before the half on a 10-yard pass from quarterback Wes Bigelow to extend the Bulls’ lead to 18-0.
In the second half, it was a defensive battle. The Bulls secondary was tested on many long passing plays, but cornerbacks Lanye Kisovic and Maicen Fraser were prepared and ready for it, not allowing a single completion.
Late in the game, Zarkiewicz found the end zone again to give Venice one last score in its blowout victory.
This upcoming Saturday, the Bulls Mighty Mites, PeeWee, and Supers teams will all be playing in the second round of the playoffs in Lithia, Florida.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.