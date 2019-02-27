Mighty Mites
Game 1
In the first game of the Venice Bulls Mighty Mites’ doubleheader, the Bulls ended with a 6-6 tie.
It was a defensive game for both teams, which were constantly battling for field position all game. Linebacker Christian Medina led the defense with several tackles along with Robert Corrigan. The biggest play on offense was quarterback Kasen Williams throwing a 25 yard pass to Troy Morgan.
Game 2
The second game of day featured the Venice Bulls Mighty Mites against the Mulberry Seahawks.
The Bulls had the ball on the 5-yard-line, going for the win with just seconds left in the game, but came up short in an 18-12 loss. The offense was led by quarterback Kasen Williams, who completed multiple passes to Troy Morgan, Ayden Guerra and Nico Brasco.
Tristen Neeley and Bryce Bigelow both scored rushing touchdowns against a tough defense. Neeley also forced a key fumble on defense that eventually led to a score for the offense.
The Bulls’ next opponents are Royal Palm Beach and Fishhawk, which will be held in Tampa on March 9.
Pee-Wee
Game 1
The Venice Bulls Pee Wee team traveled to Lithia on Saturday to begin the season. In the first game, the Bulls took on the Mulberry Seahawks and used a strong defensive effort to hold on for a 10-0 win.
On the first offensive possession for Venice, the Bulls offense traveled 65 yards for the opening touchdown — ran in by running back Ben Zarkiewicz.
The two point conversion was completed from quarterback Wes Bigelow to tight end Noah Chieffo. The Seahawks offense found themselves backed up all day long thanks to the pressure from linebackers Tanner Ruh and Jayden DellaRocco.
In the second half, it was all defense for the Bulls, led by Layne Kisovic, Maicen Fraser, Tayler Akers and Ethan Hawkins. Defensive end Malik Chieffo ended the game when he sacked the quarterback in the end zone for a safety to wrap up Venice’s win.
Game 2
After a two hour layover in between games, the Bulls took the field again to play the hometown Fish Hawks and stormed ahead for a 26-6 win.. The Fish Hawks got the ball first to start the game and drove down the field for the opening touchdown of the game, but missed the extra point. On the very next play for Venice, running back Ben Zarkiewicz took the ball 70 yards up the middle with some outstanding blocking up front.
The Venice offense didn’t slow down, with the offensive line putting on a clinic led by Myka Akers, Jack Naylon, Josh Reynolds , Niko Maldonado, Dev Patel and Gianni Badaglaccio.
Zarkiewicz and Bigelow each added touchdowns on the ground in the second half as well.
The Bulls’ defense didn’t allow another yard all day long, as the game ended when linebacker Tanner Ruh sacked the Fish Hawks quarterback for a safety.
Supers
Game 1
The Venice Bulls begin their season in a doubleheader facing off against the Pasco Lions and the Brandon Broncos. In the first game against Pasco, the Bulls came out strong with Eli Seed and Chad Fleming both running in touchdowns, eventually coasting to a 21-0 win.
The third score came off of a screen pass thrown by quarterback Eli Manley to wide receiver Felix Koerner, who broke a tackle and took it to the house. Excellent offensive line blocking up front provided by James Teuscher, Matthew Locicero and Collin Carter kept the Pasco defensive at bay.
The Bulls defense, led by Darius Cook, Jordan Joseph and Caden Reynolds, shut down the Lions.
Game 2
In game two against the Brandon Broncos, things weren’t looking good for the Bulls at halftime, as they trailed, 12-0. However, Venice rallied back late in the third quarter, using a Eli Manley to Chad Fleming 45-yard touchdown pass to kickstart a comeback that would end in a 21-12 win.
After a stout defensive three-and-out stop, Manley continued his good work in the passing game, hitting Felix Koerner on a fly pattern for a second score. Manley hooked up with Koerner again on the two-point conversion, putting the Bulls up by two. A final touchdown run by Darius Cook late in the fourth quarter finished off the Broncos’ hopes, completing the Bulls’ comeback win.
