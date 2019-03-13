Editor’s Note: The Venice Bulls play in the Florida Spring Youth Football League, and are not a part of Pop Warner. The Venice Vikings, which play football in the fall season, are a part of Pop Warner.
Mighty Mites
Venice 26 — Fishhawk 0
Game 1 for the Venice Bulls Mighty Mites on Saturday was against Fishhawk. The Bulls started the game with the ball and scored on the fourth play on a run up the middle by Nico Brasco. Bryce Bigelow also had a long run to start the game that put Venice into Fishhawk territory quickly. Ayden Guerra, Brasco and Bigelow all had touchdowns in the game. The defense was firing on all cylinders, led by Robert Corrigan with two forced fumbles. Kasen Williams and Christian Medina also were in on several tackles in the shutout win.
Royal Palm 35 — Venice 0
Game 2 pitted the Mighty Mites against Royal Palm Beach. Robert Corrigan and Bryce Bigelow both forced fumbles against Royal Palm’s high-powered offense, but couldn’t recover for a turnover. The offense started hot by controlling the clock, but Royal Palm’s defense prevented the Bulls from scoring. Overall the Bulls showed fight, effort and never gave up.
Pee-Wee
Venice 25 — Mulberry 0
The Venice Bulls Pee-Wee team traveled to Mulberry for a double header on Saturday. The first team that the Bulls played against was the West Side Colts of Tampa.
On the Colts’ first possession, Venice linebacker Layne Kisovic sacked the quarterback in the end zone for a safety. On the Bulls’ first possession, they drove down the field with some big runs by running backs Jayden DellaRocco and Taylor Akers. The Bulls’ two-point conversion was successful.
In the second half with a 10-0 lead, the Venice Bulls’ defense forced three turnovers with two fumble recoveries by defensive end Noah Chieffo and one interception by linebacker Wes Bigelow. Each of these turnovers eventually turned into touchdowns for the Bulls, as running back Malik Chieffo scored twice and tight end Dev Pate also added a touchdown. With the defense taking the ball away and the offense coming up with touchdowns, it wasn’t long before Venice rolled to a 25-0 win.
Royal Palm 20 — Venice 6
After a two-hour break, the Bulls took the field to take on Royal Palm from West Palm Beach.
Royal Palm was waiting, and watching, they were ready. On the first play, the Royal Palm running back went 70 yards for a touchdown. They quickly added two more touchdowns in the first half.
Trailing 20-0 at the half, the Bulls didn’t stop fighting. Behind the outstanding blocking from offensive lineman Gianni Badgliaco, Mykah Akers, Niko Maldonado, Ethan Hawkins and Maicen Fraser, the offense drove the ball the length of the field, capping it off with a touchdown pass from quarterback Wes Bigelow to tight end Noah Chieffo.
However, Royal Palm chewed up the rest of the clock, and the Venice Bulls took their first loss of the season, 20-6. The Bulls will travel to Lithia on Saturday for their last double header of the regular season.
