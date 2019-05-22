The Venice baseball team was on the road for Saturday night’s regional semifinals against Gulf Coast, but it couldn’t have felt like more of a home game for the Indians.
Supported by nearly 100 fans who were bussed in from Venice, the Indians seized momentum early with a second-inning lead, and didn’t look back as Danny Rodriguez, Clayton Callan and Jacob Faulkner threw a combined shutout in a 4-0 win at Gulf Coast High to advance to Wednesday’s regional final against Osceola High.
“That’s a long way to come down here,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said of the fan support. “We travel so well. We have such a great fan base at Venice High School. I can’t wait to see how many people come to our field on Wednesday when we play Osceola.”
With raucous support from the visiting crowd and even a playing of “Sweet Caroline” in the middle of the game — as is tradition at Venice High — the Indians felt right at home as they took a 2-0 lead in the second.
An RBI single by Chason Rockymore and a throwing error from the Sharks on a hit by Marek Houston each brought in a run as Venice gave Rodriguez early offensive backing — establishing control of the game.
“It helped that the team came out and scored those early runs,” Rodriguez said of his early support. “And we had more fans here than (Gulf Coast) did. That was awesome. Sweet Caroline came on and all we heard were our fans. That was pretty nice.”
Though Rodriguez pitched four scoreless innings, the senior couldn’t avoid running into some trouble during his start.
The Sharks almost answered the Indians’ second-inning surge when they put two runners on in the second — with a walk and a single — but catcher Mac Guscette picked off the runner from second and Rodriguez escaped the inning with a strikeout.
In the third, Rodriguez found himself in a jam as two more runners reached — on a double with a walk — but once again, he came up with a strikeout to silence the Sharks.
Again in the fourth, the Sharks had a chance to make it a game.
Two runners reached base via a walk and a fielding error, but Reegan Jackowiak made a diving stop for the second out before Rodriguez ended his third straight inning with a strikeout.
“He’s done that all year,” Faulkner said of Rodriguez escaping tight spots. “He really gets tough when there’s guys in scoring position. He’s a battler. When the pressure is high, he gets better.
“He pitched in the final game last year with a lot of pressure for a junior against a really good team. So, he’s proven he’s ready.”
After escaping three straight jams, the Venice offense touched up Gulf Coast starter Tobey McDonough for two more runs as Guscette reached on a throwing error and Michael Robertson sent an RBI single into left field for a 4-0 lead in the fifth inning.
Clayton Callan relieved Rodriguez, throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings before the lightning alarm sounded.
Following a half-hour wait, Jacob Faulkner came in to relieve Callan and promptly set down the only two batters he saw on a groundout and a strikeout to end the game.
“It’s what we play for all year,” Faulkner said. “We haven’t overthrown any of our pitchers. I don’t think we’ve gotten anyone to even 100 pitches so we’re ready for this time of the year. We play all year long for this.
“We’re looking forward to Wednesday night.”
(Orion) Kerkering will be back on the hill, and we really like the chances that he gives us, so we’ll see.”
