Young Harris College pitcher Nikkie Kovalsky has been recognized for her play.
The Venice High School graduate is an at-large selection on the all-Peach Belt Conference first team.
The right-hander, who missed last year because of an injury, was a second-team pick in 2017.
“I was excited about it,” said the May graduate, who received a plaque.
Kovalsky finished the season with a 23-10 record, one save and a 2.01 earned run average in 40 appearances.
Entering last Saturday’s conference tournament action, she ranked first in starts and appearances in the conference, second in wins and fourth in ERA and strikeouts.
She started the team’s opener in the conference tournament, a win over Francis Marion.
She allowed seven hits and one earned run in three innings but did not get the decision.
“It was a good team win,” she said before starting and losing Saturday’s game against Georgia Southwestern State in the conference semifinal.
She said head coach Kayla Lucas wanted the reliever to pitch to the Francis Marion left-handed hitters.
“It was a lot of missed spots,” Kovalsky said about not being as sharp as usual.
“They were swinging first pitch. Coach was trying to get us to throw it off (the plate) even farther. It wasn’t going where I wanted it to go.”
Kovalsky thought about pursuing softball professionally, she said, but will return to Young Harris because she has a graduate assistant position already lined up.
Baseball
Outfielder Langston Provitt of St. Johns River State College has been named to the Florida College System Activities Association all-Mid-Florida Conference first team.
The former Venice Indian finished sixth among National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Region VIII players with a .383 batting average.
MILB• Dalton Guthrie, 3B, Philadelphia Phillies high Class A Clearwater: 40 at-bats, .250 batting average, 1 home run, 4 runs batted in, 7 strikeouts, 0 bases on balls
Weekly highlight: reached a season-high hitting streak of five games with a double and also drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in four at-bats against Tampa.
• Nick Longhi, LF, Cincinnati Reds Triple A Louisville: 85 AB, .235 BA, 3 HR, 12 RBI, 27 SO, 10 BB
Weekly highlight: singled in three at-bats against Toledo.
• Ryan Miller, P, Arizona Diamondbacks Class A Kane County: 0-3, 3.38 ERA, 13.1 IP, 18 H, 9 SO, 1 BB
Weekly highlight: allowed three hits but no runs in a season-high three and one-third innings Wednesday and struck out a season-high four.
• Mike Rivera, C, Cleveland Indians high Class A Lynchburg: 66 AB, .197, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 13 SO, 4 BB
Weekly highlight: singled in four at-bats Thursday.
Independent league
• Joe Iorio, P, Long Island Ducks, Atlantic League: 0-0, 1.93 ERA, 4.2 IP, 8 H, 4 SO, 0 BB
Weekly highlight: earned his first hold Saturday by allowing one hit in two scoreless innings and striking out one
Men’s sailing
Yale University’s Nick Hernandez was named an all-New England Intercollegiate Sailing Association skipper. The Venice resident was an alternate skipper for the NEISA fleet race conference championship that the team won.
Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.
