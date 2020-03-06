The meet was kicked off with the jumpers, but both of Venice's teams took home top-two finishes at the Charlotte Invite.
The girls finished in first place ahead of Braden River and the boys were edged out by North Port, finishing second.
The boys got most of their victories in the field events, with Thomas Shrader locking up the shot-put with a throw of 43 feet, 6 inches on his second of three throws.
Chuck Brantley took second in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 5 3/4 inches. He was just three inches behind winner Kamonte' Grimes from Palmetto Ridge.
Brantley, along with Shrader and other multi-sport athletes, enjoy track season because it keeps them in shape and loose in the offseason.
"(Track) helps us keep our speed when we gain weight in the offseason," Brantley said. "I'm feeling good, working hard to get stronger and faster."
Over in the high jump, two Indians were battling late in the event with Vince Marino and Trenton Tompkins among the final three jumpers aiming for a 5-foot, 11 1/2 inch mark. Marino missed on three attempts, but Tompkins cleared on his second and won the event.
On the girls side, Savannah James took third in the triple jump with a 34-foot, 7-inch jump, Audrey Ayette finished second in the discus with a throw of 87 feet, 2 inches, Jacey Tippman (92 feet, 9 inches) and Kylie Flaherty-Cohn (88 feet, 5 inches) finished second and third in the javelin.
Juliana Courville was the lone victor for the girls in field events, tying for first in the pole vault -- hitting a personal record of 8 feet, 10 3/4 inches in the process.
Courville also took first in the 800 meters and helped the 4x400 relay take fourth.
"So far, the season is going great," Courville said. "Coaches are getting us on the right workouts and slowly working our way back into fitness. Through prayer, coaches, all the support of my teammates, it's just been going really good."
Other events with top-three finishers include the boys 4x100 relay (1st), Daniel Staas (1st, 300 hurdles), Alberto Teijelo (1st, two mile), girls 4x100 relay (2nd), girls and boys 4x800 relays (3rd), Isabella Crane (3rd, 100 hurdles), Kareena Legare (3rd, 100 meters and 300 hurdles), Hannah Luff (3rd, mile), Kyle Nicely (2nd, 400 meters), Jayshon Platt (2nd, 200 meters), Jennifer Lukowski (3rd, two mile).
