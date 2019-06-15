After months of watching the Venice High baseball team on its run to a sixth state championship, there’s now a void for Indians fans in the sporting world.
What you may or may not have known about these championship Indians is that many of them got their start in the city about a decade ago, donning green as they represented Venice Little League on the baseball field.
With the high school season over, Little League is in full swing in Venice as the three All-Star teams — 8-10 year-olds, 9-11 year-olds and 10-12 year-olds — begin play with the ultimate dream of reaching the Little League World Series.
Even if these “little Indians” fall short of that goal, the Venice community will have a special chance to watch the most talented Little Leaguers in town over the next couple of weeks — a glimpse into what’s to come one day for the Venice High baseball team.
The 8-10 year-old team and the 9-11 year-old team will begin the district tournament this morning at 9:30 at Twin Lakes Park in Sarasota.
In Venice’s district are: North Port, Sarasota (National) and Sarasota (American).
Both Venice teams will open the tournament by facing off against North Port today. The tournament is double-elimination (weather pending) and only the champion of the district will advance to the next tournament, which is called “Sectionals” and will take place at North Port’s Atwater Park.
For districts, games begin today and are scheduled to be played each day through the championship game — to be played Thursday evening.
Check back in Wednesday’s issue of the Venice Gondolier Sun to see how Venice fared in the opening rounds of districts.
After the 8-10 year-olds and 9-11 year-olds wrap up this week, the 10-12 year-olds will open play on Saturday, June 22 in district play at Twin Lakes Park, also with a 9:30 a.m. game against North Port.
The 10-12 year-olds bracket and scheduling is the same for the younger groups, with the exception of Englewood being added to this group’s district.
With play officially beginning today, meet the members of the Venice All-Star teams who will be battling for baseball supremacy in the coming days and weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.