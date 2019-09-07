By Vinnie Portell
Sports Editor
The Venice football team went back and forth with Trinity Christian Academy all night long on Friday in Jacksonville, taking the game to overtime tied at 35-35 before eventually winning on a two-point conversion run by Brian Taylor in the second overtime, 50-49.
Rather than sending the game to a third overtime, Venice coach John Peacock opted to go for the two-point conversion and the win. The gamble paid off.
Trinity Christian had a chance to win the game with 10 seconds left and the ball on the Venice 15-yard line, but its game-winning field foal attempt sailed wide left — keeping the Indians in the game.
In overtime, the teams traded scores as Brian Taylor and Kyjuan Herndon both scored on the first play of the first overtime period. Then, Herndon scored once again and Trinity took its last lead of the game.
The Conquerors forced the Indians to fourth down in the second overtime, but quarterback Ryan Overstreet found Malachi Wideman open in the left corner of the end zone for a 6-yard score, setting up the Taylor two-point run.
The Indians led, 21-7, at halftime, but the Conquerors took advantage of some big plays to get back into the game. Conquerors quarterback Jacory Jordan passed for touchdowns of 34 and 99 yards to Marcus Burke and running back Kyjuan Herndon took a run 85 yards down the left sideline for another score.
Missing starting quarterback Nico DallaCosta for the entire second half after he took a helmet-to-helmet hit in the second quarter, it took some time for Venice to get back in rhythm on offense.
After holding a 14-point lead in the first half, Venice found itself trailing, 35-28 with 6:04 to go after the 99-yard Burke touchdown.
However, Venice went back to the ground game — led by Brian Taylor (189 total rushing yards) and DaMarion Escort (35 total rushing yards). The two running backs combined for 130 second-half yards, with Escort tying the game at 35-35 with just 3:45 to go.
Trinity took the remaining time to drive down to the Venice 15-yard line, where its chance to win the game slipped through its grasp.
