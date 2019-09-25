The Venice Vikings Pop Warner teams hosted the Naples Hurricanes this past Saturday, with no points allowed to any Hurricanes team. Not only did the defense put pressure on the Hurricanes all day, but the offenses came to play, too. Each Vikings team put up over 30 points as they stormed out to big leads that wound up making for easy wins.
With a bye week upcoming this weekend, the Vikings will work to fine-tune their teams before getting back in action on Saturday, Oct. 5.
6U Danes
The Danes improved to 4-1 with a 36-0 win over the Naples Hurricanes on Saturday.
The Danes’ daunting defense played lights out once again. Rylan Bannan, Wyatt McCord, Abel Seed, Matthew Vanover and Eli Wright wreaked havoc in the Canes backfield.
Colton McCord, Kade Swafford, Ethan Curtis, Blake Hayes and Mavrick Smith swarmed to attack the ball carrier throughout the day. Not only did the Danes not allow a single first down all game, but they probably had the announcer calling their names in his sleep “and there’s another tackle for loss by...”.
Offensively, the Danes picked up right where they had left off, with five players finding the end zone for six total touchdowns. The Danes marched down the field on their opening drive, capping it off with a quarterback sneak by Dylan Day Adams.
Nicholas Stough added two more touchdown runs on his birthday. Colton McCord, Kade Swafford and Abel Seed piled on with highlight-reel touchdown runs.
Rylan Bannan and Wyatt McCord were also able to move from the offensive line to running back providing valuable yards at the end of the game.
The Danes hope to improve over their bye week as they prepare to host Cape Youth on Oct. 5th.
8U Kings
The Kings hosted the Naples Hurricanes on Saturday, pulling away for a 31-0 win.
After the Hurricanes went a quick four-and-out on offense, Bryce Bigelow was the first to score for the Kings on a 10-yard quarterback run, followed with a successful two-point kick by Noah Wireman.
The Kings defense was led by several tackles for loss by Austin Bowman. They allowed zero first downs and held the Canes to negative yardage for the day. Jaeden Williams had an interception and Josh Curtis, Jacob Florea, and Bryce Palmer all had multiple tackles for loss. Austin Bowman, Noah Wireman and Jase Bigelow each scored rushing touchdowns on the day. Ayden Powell, Zander Moore, Levhan Alvarado, Aaron Hayes, Brady Jernigan and Gavin Murphree all had key blocks and provided big holes in the running game.
The Kings, now 5-0, head into their bye week.
10U Knights
The Knights won their third straight game this Saturday, beating the Naples Hurricanes, 40-0. The Knights drove the ball down the field with the swift running of Stephen Testa, who scored from the 6-yard line to give his team the lead for good.
After holding the Canes to just four plays on the tough tackling of Robert Corrigan, Landon Stubbs and Tristen Neeley, the defense gave the offense great field position. On the first play of the second drive, Nico Brasco scored on a 20-yard run behind the powerful blocking of Zeke Settles, Colin Gilkerson, and Colton Vanover.
A successful kick by Hank Krom quickly made the score 14-0.
The Canes quarterback was under pressure all day by Neely, Settles, Russel McCord, and Aidan Gartley, and their second drive ended on a Brasco interception.
Brasco wasn’t finished, quickly connecting with Settles on a 23-yard touchdown pass. A successful extra point kick by Krom made the score 22-0.
After yet another defensive turnover, as Corrigan fell on the Canes’ fumble, the Knights’ Gold offense scored their first touchdown of the year, a 6-yard run by Aidan Milmore.
The offensive line led the charge behind Megh Patel, Neeley, Nick Bass, Austen Williams, William Wimbish, and Knox Swafford.
Another successful kick by Krom made the score 28-0 at halftime.
The second half began with more stifling play by the Green defense on the Cane’s first possession, and quickly followed with a 10-yard touchdown run by quarterback Kasen Williams. After a fumble recovery by Christian Medina in the third quarter, Hank Krom rumbled free for a 41-yard touchdown for the game’s final score.
12U Lancers
The Lancers hosted the Naples Hurricanes on Saturday at Letson Stadium, cruising to a 37-0 win.
It took the Lancers just four plays to go 60 yards on great runs from Tayler Akers and Alex Schafer, capped off with a 15-yard touchdown run from Schafer.
Ben Zarkiewicz intercepted the Hurricanes on their second drive, and returned it down to the 15-yard line. Three plays later, running back Eli Jones followed fullback Niko Maldonado into the end zone from 5 yards out behind great blocking from James Teuscher, Landen Hobbs, Tyson Gray, Christian Taylor, Levi Bogert, Landyn Neri, Jayden Smith, Myka Akers, Josh Reynolds, and Matthew LoCicero.
After the defense forced a quick three-and-out from the Hurricanes, it took the Lancers one play to add another touchdown when quarterback Wes Bigelow found tight end Malik Chieffo on a 70-yard pass. Bigelow added this third extra point to extend the lead to 24-0.
In the second half, it was all about the Lancers defense.
Defensive backs Maicen Fraser, Layne Kisovic, Ben Zarkiewicz, and Gianni Badagliacco didn’t allow a single pass completion. The defensive line of Noah Chieffo, Ethan Hawkins, Collin Carter, Brady Bryant, and Tayler Akers made tackles in the backfield and put serious pressure on the Hurricanes quarterback.
Linebackers Jayden Della Rocco, Tanner Ruh, and Malakai Corbett also made huge plays with multiple sacks.
In the third quarter wide receivers Harrison Wilson and Brady Clarkson made some nice catches to set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Chieffo, extending the lead to 30-0, turning it into a running clock game.
Late in the fourth quarter Eli Jones found the end zone again from 10 yards out to end the game.
The Lancers have a bye week this week. Next game will be at home on Oct. 5th against Immokale.
