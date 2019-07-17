By VINNIE PORTELL
Sports Editor
For the past 24 years, Venice volleyball players have returned to their alma mater to play a friendly match against the current Lady Indians.
It’s something that coach Brian Wheatley began back in 1995 as a way for him to stay in touch with the countless players that have come through his program.
“We were building a program, and it’s important to have that family atmosphere,” Wheatley said of why he started the alumni game. “There’s many times during the season where we will talk about playing for the alumni. The alumni are the people who set the foundation. They’re the ones who have their pictures hanging in the hallway.
“We always want to keep in touch with former players and let them know they’re always welcome here.”
While some alumni showed up with their new families, others are just months removed from competing in green and white — as class of ’19 players Brooke Wheatley, Sena Szczepaniuk, Sophie Fraser, Carley Faulkner, Caitlin Montgomery and Paige Canevari all paid a visit to the TeePee.
After Wheatley introduced the players, the 2019 Lady Indians wasted no time jumping to a 2-0 lead before the alumni team bounced back for three straight wins and a 3-2 victory (22-25, 24-26, 25-11, 26-24, 15-6). With the win, the alumni now hold a 13-11 edge on the Lady Indians.
Alumni from as far back as the class of 2005 — Danielle Durham and Melissa Kelley— showed up to play in Monday’s match in front of over 100 spectators.
Armed with a microphone, Wheatley ribbed the alumni for playing slow and tired in the first two games before coaching up his players as the alumni stormed back.
But while the current Lady Indians are preparing for a season in which they will have to replace 10 seniors from 2018, it was all about reliving some memories for the former players.
“I love Venice. The volleyball team made such a huge impact on my life,” said Kelley, who is now a nurse practitioner. “With the determination that Wheatley taught us, to always fight to the end. I think it even applies to my work today.”
Smiles and laughter were abundant in the TeePee as former Indians celebrated kills and went tumbling on the floor for digs in the five-set match.
Other alumni who played in the match included Kaley Houston, Autumn Duyn, Nickie Halbert, Danika Yoder and Natalie Gaudreau.
“They’re still pretty good,” Wheatley said of the alumni. “These are Division-I and Division-II players, so it’s always a great match. It helps our young team so much as well because it’s really the first time playing in the TeePee in front of a crowd.”
With the annual alumni match come and gone, the next crop of Lady Indians will officially try out for the team on July 29 before opening the season with a preseason match against Bishop McLaughlin Catholic on Aug. 13.
