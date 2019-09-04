STAFF REPORT
The Venice Vikings Pop Warner teams went 3-1 this weekend against the Charlotte Warriors with one postponement as the teams once again leaned on their strong defenses. The 14U Crusaders, whose game wasn’t played on Saturday, will instead play their game tonight at 6 at Letson Stadium in Venice.
This weekend, the Vikings will travel down to play the Knights in Fort Myers.
6U Danes
The Danes lost a tough game to Charlotte, 6-0, on Saturday.
Kade Swafford recorded two catches, several highlight reel runs and multiple tackles on defense. Quarterback Dylan Day Adams was 3-of-3 on passing attempts. Colton McCord had a nice reception, some quality rushing yards and several defensive tackles.
Abel Seed had another great game, causing havoc in the backfield along with Matthew Vanover and Rylan Bannan.
The boys learned from the mistakes made, and are ready to get back on the field to prepare for Fort Myers this weekend.
8U Kings
The Kings hosted Charlotte in Week 2, shutting down the Warriors in a 40-0 win.
Charlotte’s first drive on offense was cut short with a forced fumble from Jase Bigelow, which was recovered by Austen Bowman.
The Kings defense — led by Ryan Weimer, Bryce Bigelow and Bryce Palmer — forced five turnovers in the game. Brantley Gagne also had a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter. Kendrick Murray and Noah Wireman both assisted on a safety in the fourth quarter. Charlotte’s offense ended the game with negative total yards from scrimmage and no first downs.
Offensively, Palmer and Bryce Bigelow both had two rushing touchdowns. Bowman and Wireman also scored a touchdown with some great blocking from the offensive line. AJ Yaniero, Brady Jernigan, Zander Moore, Jack Hackney and Liam Alvarado had great games at their positions.
10U Knights
The Knights lost a thriller to the Charlotte Warriors, 18-9, this past weekend.
The Knights fell behind 6-0 in the second quarter on a long run up the middle by the Charlotte running back. Charlotte scored again on the last play of the first half on a short touchdown pass.
The Knights fought back in the second half, coming out of the locker room with a tough defense that didn’t allow Charlotte much yardage all half. Key tackles were made by Tristen Neely, Stephen Testa, Aidan Gartley, Rob Corrigan, and Landon Stubbs.
On offense, the Knights drove the ball throughout the half using tough running by Nico Brasco and some fantastic passing and catching by Kasen Williams and Mykal Boyd. Williams and Boyd connected on an 18-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. The Knights offense had the ball in Charlotte territory on the final two drives but could not get the ball in the end zone.
The game ended on a touchdown interception for Charlotte, sealing the Knights’ second loss of the season.
12U Lancers
The Lancers hosted the Charlotte Warriors on Saturday at Letson Stadium in Venice, coming away with a big 36-0 win.
The Lancers came out firing on all cylinders on the first drive. It took them four plays to go 50 yards, capped off by a 10-yard touchdown run from Tayler Akers.
A bad snap by Charlotte at the end of its first drive rolled into the end zone and was recovered by Malik Chieffo in the end zone for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
In the second quarter, the Lancer offense was back at it again, controlling the line of scrimmage with great blocking from Christian Taylor, Jameson Teuscher, Tyson Gray, Landen Hobbs, Keshawn Reid, Levi Bogart, Josh Reynolds, Myka Akers, Matthew LoCicero Jr. and Landyn Neri clearing large running lanes for running backs Eli Jones, Niko Maldonado, Alex Schafer, Jayden Della Rocco, and Tanner Ruh.
Ruh punched it into the end zone making the score, 20-0. On the last drive before halftime, quarterback Gianni Badagliacco scrambled into the end zone on a 3-yard bootleg, extending the lead to 28-0.
In the second half it was all about the defense. Cornerbacks Macien Fraser and Layne Kisovic played lockdown defense on the edges while linebackers Malakai Corbett, Tanner Rue, and Jayden Della Rocco stuffed the middle on every play, not allowing a first down all day.
Rue and teammate Wes Bigelow sacked the quarterback in the end zone in the third quarter for a safety making the score 30-0. On the Lancers last drive, they moved down the field with ease when Bigelow threw some outstanding passes to Harrison Wilson, capped off by a 20-yard touchdown run from Malik Chieffo to wrap up the scoring.
14U Crusaders
The Venice Vikings Crusaders game against the Charlotte Warriors was postponed. They will play Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Letson Stadium in Venice.
