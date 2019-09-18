The Venice Vikings Pop Warner teams came away with five wins over the Naples Bears this past weekend thanks to some late-game heroics.
Read about the Vikings standouts each Wednesday in these sports pages as the teams prepare for the postseason this fall.
6U Danes
The Danes won a thriller over the Naples Bears, 24-18, on Saturday to improve to 3-1.
With 1:45 left in the game, Naples broke free for a game-tying touchdown, making it 18-18.
Starting the final drive at their own 30 yard line, the Danes started to move the ball, but quickly found themselves running out of time. As the clock quickly ticked toward 0:00, quarterback Dylan Day Adams rushed to get the play off with only two seconds left on the clock.
Upon receiving the snap, he turned to hand off the ball in stride to Nicholas Stough. Stough received a block by teammate Abel Seed and then took it to the house with a cut up the field. The game winning score was the second time Stough reached the end zone, while also providing solid defensive play with at least one touchdown-saving tackle and a turnover in the backfield.
Running backs Colton “Mighty Mouse” McCord and Kade Swafford both also made it into the end zone with great runs.
Joshua Luke, Ethan Curtis, Landon Mackay, Wyatt McCord and Jaxson Wallace provided quality blocking throughout the game. Defensively, Rylan Bannan seemed to live in the backfield, making big hits along with his teammates Abel Seed, Wyatt McCord, Matthew Vanover, and Eli Wright all racking up tackles for loss. Maverick Smith played solid defense with several tackles — two of them saving touchdowns. Colton McCord, Kade Swafford and Zakari Bell also had strong defensive play.
The Danes will now prepare to take another Naples team at home next Saturday.
8U Kings
The Kings hosted the Naples Bears on Saturday morning and won a tight battle, 16-8, to improve to 4-0.
The Kings started slow, giving up their second touchdown of the year in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Noah Wireman threw a deep pass to Bryce Bigelow, who was pushed out of bounds at the 10 yard line. Two plays later, Bigelow scored and Wireman kicked the extra point to give the Kings an 8-6 lead. Defensively, Wireman, Gavin Murphree, Austin Bowman and Jase Bigelow all had big tackles for loss.
Offensive linemen Zander Moore, Aaron Hayes, Ayden Powell and Jack Hackney all contributed blocking in the game. Late in the third quarter, Bryce Bigelow had a long touchdown run and another successful extra point from Wireman gave the Kings enough cushion to hold on for the win.
The Kings host the Naples Hurricanes this Saturday at our home field.
10U Knights
The Knights won their second consecutive game, a 16-0 hard-fought victory over the Naples Bears on Saturday.
The Knights ate up the entire first quarter before scoring on an 8-yard pass from Kasen Williams to Zeke Settles to take the lead.
Hank Krom made the two-point kick, putting the Knights up 8-0 before Naples had its first possession. Key blocking on the series came from Daniel Crane, Colton Vanover, Colin Gilkerson, Anthony Beckom, Zeke Settles, Robert Nowlan and Troy Morgan.
During the first possession for the Knights, the Gold offense also shined, led by running backs Hank Krom, William Wimbish, Aidan Milmore, and James Hardin, and the blocking of Zach Frady, Cohen Mackay, Austen Williams, John Will, Megh Patel, Knox Swafford, Kyle Sauer and Nicholas Bass.
The defense continued its domination by not giving up a single first down the entire game. Defensive standouts included Malachi Montgomery, Stephen Testa, Robert Corrigan, Noah Lefrancois, Nico Brasco, Aidan Gartley, Mykal Boyd, Christian Medina, Elijah Gooden, Tristen Neeley, Joel Ramos and Matthew Raney.
The Knights went up 15-0 on another long drive that ended with a short touchdown run by Nico Brasco behind the tough blocking of Robert Corrigan, Tristen Neely, and Aidan Gartley. Hank Krom made his second two-point kick of the day to seal the game.
The Knights host the Naples Hurricanes this Saturday again at Letson Stadium.
12U Lancers
The Lancers hosted the Bears from Naples on Saturday at Letson Stadium in Venice, coming away with a tough 18-6 win.
The Lancers started the game with the football, but quickly turned it over due to the rain throughout the first quarter. Both teams struggled to hold onto the football before lighting sent the game into an almost hour delay.
Once the weather cleared, so did the mistakes.
The Lancers defense wasn’t giving up a yard — let alone a first down — behind the strong defensive play from Collin Carter, Noah Chieffo, Ethan Hawkins, Malakai Corbett, Tanner Ruh and Jayden Della Rocco.
With 5 minutes to go before the half, the Lancers offense started moving the ball. Great runs from running backs Alex Schafer, Ben Zarkiewicz, and Tayler Akers set up a quarterback sneak by Wes Bigelow from the 1-yard line to take a 6-0 lead as time expired in the half.
The Bears tried to pass the ball in the second half, but cornerbacks Maicen Fraser and Layne Kisovic locked down their wide receivers with help from over the top from safety Gianni Badagliacco. After the Bears went four and out, the Lancers took over possession on the 30 yard line. Quarterback Wes Bigelow then found tight end Malik Chieffo for a 17-yard touchdown pass, extending the Lancers lead to 12-0.
In the fourth quarter, the Lancers turned the ball over inside their 10 yard line and the Bears capitalized with a touchdown, making the score 12-6.
On the final drive of the game, the Lancers pounded the ball behind the offensive line led by Josh Reynolds, Myka Akers, Matthew LoCicero, James Teuscher, Christian Taylor and Niko Maldonado, who cleared large running lanes for the running backs. With 52 seconds left in the game, the Lancers were facing 4th and 12 and decided to throw the ball. Bigelow again found Chieffo over the middle for a 35-yard catch and run for a touchdown to put the game away.
The Lancers extended their record to 3-1 with the win and are looking forward to hosting the Naples Hurricanes next week at home.
