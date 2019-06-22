Some people like to say that less is more.
Sometimes, that may be the case, but when it comes to the content in our newspapers, people want more.
Trust me, I know. I get your emails, calls and comments. You want more stories, features, games and events covered. Who wouldn’t?
Up until now, I’ve only had the space (two pages) to cover so much.
However that all changes, starting today.
If you’re a regular reader — or even occasional reader — of the Venice Gondolier Sun, you’re sure to notice something looks different about the paper today.
If you can’t quite put your finger on it, let me break it down for you.
As a part of the Sun’s redesign of its newspapers, the Venice Gondolier Sun has also gotten a makeover.
From now on, you can expect to find your Venice sports stories in roughly the same place — but with a different look and feel.
Instead of two pages of sports inside the main part of the newspaper, the sports pages are their own section now.
Now, the sports pages will be a separate four-page section in the Gondolier Sun, complete with its own front page.
First of all, this is good news!
In today’s age of print news, most newspapers are cutting corners wherever they can to try and save money and resources. At the Sun, that’s not the case.
While I now have the added challenge of filling two more pages for each issue of the newspaper, it’s an exciting endeavor for everyone involved.
It’s especially exciting for you, the reader.
You’ll now get twice the content you’re used to receiving from Venice Gondolier Sun sports — meaning more games, pictures, events, features and news that you can enjoy every Wednesday and Saturday.
There’s now room for me to tell even more stories than before. I already have plenty of ideas of what I want to do with this new space, but that definitely doesn’t mean I know it all.
Though I’ve worked here for over a full year, I still have a lot to learn and a lot of stories to uncover in Venice.
So, if you have a story idea, a game or event you want covered, a notable person who should be featured, or anything you think belongs on these pages, email me and let me know.
It’s the start of a new era of Venice Gondolier Sun sports coverage — hope you enjoy the ride.
Sports editor Vinnie Portell can be reached via email at vportell@venicegondolier.com. Follow him on Twitter at @VJPortell for even more Venice sports scores, updates and news.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.