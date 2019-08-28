Already a week into the regular season for most of the fall sports at Venice High School, and the teams have given us a glimpse at what to expect this season.
With preseason out of the way, the first week seemed to fly by as all fall sports except for swimming made their debuts in the 2019-2020 school year.
It’s hard to gauge much from any week of regular season play, but with this being our first look at the Indians in action in months, let’s dive into what we’ve learned.
Football
Playing against IMG Academy — a team that recruits across the country and plays for a national title — isn’t the best barometer for judging what the Venice football team will be like this season.
If you remember last year, Venice tied Plant in the preseason and lost to Vero Beach, 42-20, in Week 1 before reeling off 12 straight wins on a march to the state semifinals.
In 2017, Venice also lost to IMG, this time 38-12, and wound up winning it all by season’s end.
So, this loss doesn’t take away anything from what the Indians can still accomplish.
However, it did reveal that the defense needs to work on wrapping up ball-carriers and swarming to the ball. Though they won’t see these types of running backs for most of the season, IMG moved the ball at will on the ground — rushing for nearly 400 yards — as Venice struggled to contain the attack.
On offense, it was hard to get much going against a fierce front line containing players committed to Clemson and Georgia, but it may take a game or two for quarterback Nico DallaCosta to get in rhythm with his receivers.
While there’s always mistakes to clean up after Week 1, Venice also shined in some areas — showcasing big-play ability from Malachi Wideman (9 catches for 128 yards and a TD) and Myles Weston (43-yard catch to set up Wideman’s score). The defensive secondary, though not tested much, shut down most of the Ascenders’ looks through the air.
It likely won’t be until at least mid-September until we really find out what this Venice team is capable of achieving this year.
Volleyball
The focus on this year’s Lady Indians team has been more on its losses than what it’s gained. Without 10 seasoned seniors who went to states in back-to-back years, the pressure is on the newcomers to live up to the high expectations the team and coach Brian Wheatley have built up over the years.
So far, so good as Venice opened the season with back-to-back sweeps and nearly took out one of the state’s premier teams in Bishop McLaughlin Catholic in the preseason — losing after leading two sets to none.
Sadie Kluner has shown she’s comfortable leading the charge on offense, with fellow 6-foot-2 player Kiki Montgomery holding down the net as a middle hitter.
Combined with the return of Venice’s only other senior — Gabbie Atwell — and the addition of outside hitter Amanda Wesolich and setter Maxine DeVries, Venice looks to maintain its high-powered offense this season.
However, with youth and inexperience comes mistakes, and this season will be about how quickly Wheatley can get his players to become consistent and disciplined if they want to make a postseason run once again.
Golf
Both the boys and girls Venice golf teams look to be among the most competitive in the area this fall.
Led by Lydia Vaccaro, Amelia Valery and Julia Lewicki, the girls team boasts one of, if not the deepest, squads in the area and has already beaten teams such as Lemon Bay, Port Charlotte and Braden River for a 3-1 record.
The boys lost some talented seniors in Dean Badger and Evan Mason, but replace them with experienced players such as Ben Snyder, Tristen Evans, Jackson Adams, Marcus Keck and Julian Gauthier.
A year after neither team advanced past the district tournament, this could be a comeback season for the Indians on the course.
Cross Country
The Indians cross country teams appear to be in for a strong season again this year after advancing to regionals in 2018.
Through their first meet — the Lemon Bay Invitational — Indians were among the top performers for area teams.
On the boys side, Alberto Teijelo finished third in the 5K with a time of 17:54.26 — best among area runners. For the girls, Julianna Courville was the best in the area, coming in 16th place with a time of 23:00.30. Teammate Emma Mogford was close behind in 20th place with a time of 23:06.54.
