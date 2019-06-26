There’s more to enjoy in a round of golf than just your score.
You’re outside. You’re laughing with your friends. You’re exercising, well, maybe a little. You’re enjoying the beer on the back nine, or before. And then, at the turn is the hot dog.
Ok, the ‘Turn Dog’ may not make or break your round, but a good Turn Dog can make a good day even better. For me, a good Turn Dog replenishes the protein and carbs I used up making all of those swings.
Have you ever taken the time to savor your Turn Dog? Feel the freshness of the bun? Taste the juices of the first bite of that fat dog mixing with the sting of fresh onions or the tartness of sauerkraut? Oh, and follow that first tantalizing bite with the first swig of that cold, refreshing beer? Is there any better sensual pleasure? No, not that. This a family publication.
There is an art to creating the perfect Turn Dog. The experience starts with the bun. Even before getting to many dogs, you experience the bun. If it isn’t fresh, what do you do? You wrinkle your nose and think, ‘o-o-o, stale.’
Next, you taste the condiments. These are all personal preference. Mustards and relishes vary widely. I wouldn’t dream of trying to tell you what is best. As for ketchup on hot dogs… Sauerkraut and onions are the last of the standards. Personally, I don’t like onions on my Turn Dogs because the taste overpowers the rest of the symphony of flavors. Plus, I’ll keep tasting those onions for the rest of the round. I go for a crisp, tangy sauerkraut.
Buns and condiments are just the supporting cast. The dog is the star of the show.
The hot dog is really a sausage. It was mentioned in 700 B.C. in Homer’s Odyssey. Gaius, Emperor Nero’s cook in the 1st Century A.D. filled a pig intestine with ground meat and spices. A German street vendor in New York in the 1860’s called it a dachshund sausage. In the 1890’s, the hot dog was a baseball park treat. Chris Von de Ahe, the owner of the St. Louis Browns and a local bar, introduced hot dogs to go with the beer he sold.
After devouring five different Turn Dogs in the Venice area, (Waterford, Capri Isles, Lake Venice, Sarasota National and Pelican Pointe) I had an epiphany. There isn’t a BEST Turn Dog. I realized that if you give me a big dog on a fresh bun, not too big for the dog, with what I want on it, I’ll be happy. I’ll head to the back nine with a smile on my face and ready to do better than I did on the front.
Originally, I come from New York City. I definitely have a genetic attraction to Nathan’s hot dogs. Pelican Pointe serves them. If you want a dog at the turn, call when you reach the 9th tee. They tell me that most of their customers play a full round, then lunch afterwards, so they don’t have dogs ready for drive-by eating. Pelican Pointe also chops its onion finer than the others. It didn’t taste as strong as the others.
Sarasota National doesn’t go for drive-bys, either. They serve a good Hebrew National dog. Their bun was a bite-and-a-half too big for the dog, which I don’t like. Another good place to call ahead if time is important.
Waterford and Capri Isles are part of Golf in Venice and their hot dogs, if not the same, are really similar. Their turn dog is served more quickly than Sarasota National or Pelican Pointe. The Turn Dog doesn’t come with a side, which you get in the restaurant. The dog is mild, but good.
The most interesting Turn Dog is at Lake Venice. Their supplier brought in several dogs for the patrons to try. They chose an oversize length dog by Meislerchef. Tasted good. They serve it on a too small bun. The dog hangs out over both ends of the bun. When asked about it, the manager said that patrons didn’t want extra bun to fill them up too much.
So, what’s the result? Well, I started this investigation driven by the mouthfuls of dogs I’d devoured in Northern Virginia. I thought I could find the ultimate Turn Dog that would make you want to play the course just for the dog. I didn’t.
I found five hot dogs subtly different from each other. But, when I was done with each one, I was smiling. I enjoyed them all.
Some people will look at a hot dog at the turn as nothing more than a gut filler. Hopefully, you will now see the Turn Dog as what it could be: a juicy, tasty, satisfying reprieve heading to the 10th tee.
Just remember to bring wet naps. Unless you take the dog naked, condiments have a mess factor. There’s nothing worse than grabbing your driver with sticky hands.
